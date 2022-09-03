Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
otterbeincardinals.com
Both Golf Teams Begin Season at Denison Events
GRANVILLE, Ohio – Both Otterbein golf programs got their fall seasons underway over the week at events hosted by Denison, albeit modified length/format as a result of inclement weather. The men's team tied for fourth of 11 schools in a highly-competitive Ted Barclay Invitational, won by Wittenberg at the...
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
Ohio State Player Uses $60,000 of NIL Money To Buy Suits For Whole Team
It's not often we talk positively on Ohio... ESPECIALLY that "Nutty" university in Columbus. HOWEVER, respect where it's due, the Buckeye's quarterback recognizes he wouldn't be where he is without his teammates, and showed them some respect that could help them grow their careers, too. CJ Stroud spent his Labor...
Great sportsmanship star of local football game
While some athletes and coaches take a "win at all costs " approach to sports, a local high school football player is being saluted for a display of empathy not often seen on the gridiron.
cleveland19.com
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
The Top247's No. 1 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola loves his return to Ohio State for win over Notre Dame
The Top247’s No. 1 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola returned to Ohio State on for the Buckeyes 21-10 season opening win over Notre Dame, and the Chandler (Ariz.) High standout is even more excited about his own future in Columbus down the road. “The environment was crazy,” Raiola told 247Sports....
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
cityofmentor.com
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
27 First News
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
cleveland19.com
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are defending their actions after Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. The latest shooting happened on Sept. 3 when a teenager, allegedly holding a gun, was shot in the hand. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) now is investigating its third shooting by an...
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
