Westerville, OH

otterbeincardinals.com

Both Golf Teams Begin Season at Denison Events

GRANVILLE, Ohio – Both Otterbein golf programs got their fall seasons underway over the week at events hosted by Denison, albeit modified length/format as a result of inclement weather. The men's team tied for fourth of 11 schools in a highly-competitive Ted Barclay Invitational, won by Wittenberg at the...
GRANVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityofmentor.com

FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!

Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
MENTOR, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports
27 First News

Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are defending their actions after Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. The latest shooting happened on Sept. 3 when a teenager, allegedly holding a gun, was shot in the hand. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) now is investigating its third shooting by an...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH

