Fort Worth, TX

Buffs offensive player of the game vs. TCU: Daniel Arias

By Matt Wadleigh
 4 days ago

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner said it was “insulting” that TCU was favored over Colorado by about two touchdowns. Others also had the Buffs starting the 2022 season off with a victory over the Horned Frogs.

Yet, it was all TCU on Friday evening in front of a packed house at Folsom Field. The Horned Frogs used a 31-point second half to defeat the Colorado Buffaloes, 38-13, in the season opener.

The quarterback situation will be worth examining in depth in the coming week as JT Shrout impressed in the second quarter, yet Karl Dorrell didn’t start him in the third.

So, who is the offensive player of the game? That belongs to wide receiver Daniel Arias, who capped off his 24th birthday in style.

Arias was expected to have a big role this season , and he wasted no time getting acclimated to the new offense.

Arias finished the game with four catches for 66 yards to lead the Buffs in both categories. His night also included a nifty 35-yard catch from Shrout.

Arias was easily the best offensive player of the night and emerged as the top pass-catcher, which was a nice way to celebrate his 24th birthday.

The next-highest receiver was Jordyn Tyson, who had just two catches for 26 yards and a score — the only Buffs touchdown of the game.

Let’s see if Arias’ strong play can continue over the next couple of weeks leading up to conference play.

Report Card: Grading Colorado's Week 1 loss to TCU

Report Card: Grading Colorado's Week 1 loss to TCU

