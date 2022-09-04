Read full article on original website
Nekoosa Runners Make Improvements at Marathon CC Meet
“In the early days of our season, the girl’s team started to make improvements from our Pittsville meet. Karissa Cote started her race out strong and finished with a time of 30:20,” shared Nekoosa Cross Country Head Coach Rachel Genrich. New to the team this year, Jocelyne Torres...
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Season Preview. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Schedule. Zilfi Aliu (3rd in conference scoring), WVC all conference. Dalton Peterson, WVC all conference. Ethan Hafenbredl, WVC all conference. Ben Klingforth, WVC all conference. Aiden Dunn, WVC all conference. Ben Weidman, WVC all...
Marshfield Volleyball Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, August 21 to August 27
Voting for the OnFocus Team of the Week, August 21 to August 27 saw voters turn out in large numbers to support local teams. Marshfield Volleyball earned the title as the area’s top team, collecting 398 votes. Medford Football was second with 178 votes. Third place went to Owen-Withee...
D.C. Everest’s David Mayer Named WVC Boys Swimmer of the Year; All-WVC Team Named
Newman Tennis Coasts Past Assumption
No. 1 – Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic def. Ahnabelle Khang, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic def. Kara Drewiske, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic def. Macy Vollert, Assumption, 6-4 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Addie Schmitt, Newman Catholic def. Ari Cavanaugh, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Mosinee Soccer Falls to Pulaski
Edgewood Field, Mosinee. The weather was warm, but Pulaski came in hot and left with a 3-0 victory over Mosinee. Pulaski used crisp passes, and the occasional long-ball to get themselves in a position to take shots, but Keaton read the play well, and caught everything that was shot at him. AN unfortunate break in the 8th minute led to a goal for Zachary Valeria. Mosinee answer with a counter by Caden Schmimrler pushing hard up the middle, then dropping a pass to Jaeger Dhein. Jaeger put on a hard shot, but the keeper was able to make the save. Later in the half Pulaski tried the left side of the Mosinee defense, and got just enough of a break to pull off a shot, and a shot curled in just inside the far right post. Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch made several save to keep Mosinee in the game, with one especially stout save on a shot from in the box. Right before half got another tally, making the score Pulaski 3, Mosinee 0 at halftime.
Obituary for Richard Berger
Richard “Dick” E. Berger, 73, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Terrace in Stratford. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Chad Anderson will officiate.
Obituary for Raymond Newmier
Raymond E. Newmier, 103 1/2, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield where visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hewitt and serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Weigel, Terry Schultz, and Mark Meyers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Letter to the Editor: The Value of Credit Unions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Submitted – Credit unions have been a pillar of Wisconsin communities since 1923, when City of Milwaukee employees gathered to start the first credit union, Prime Financial Credit Union, which still operates today and will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary. While Wisconsin’s credit unions represent only 20% of the financial services market in the state, we positively impact the lives of our members and our communities in significant ways that benefit all Wisconsinites.
Historical Society Pays Tribute to Jan Thomas
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – North Wood County Historical Society (NWCHS) paid tribute to Jan Thomas, a longtime member of the group who passed away on August 29. Thomas is known as an involved community member who was especially dedicated to history and her faith. NWCHS posted the following:. “Remembering...
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim to Speak at Next Moms for Liberty Chapter Meeting
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Ryan Petty will speak at the next Moms For Liberty Wood County chapter meeting on September 12 at 6:30pm in Marshfield. Petty lost his daughter Alaina in the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s day 2018. Alaina was one of 17 students and teachers killed. Since the tragedy that took their daughter, Ryan and his wife Kelly have been actively involved in the public policy arena as advocates for improving school safety, through early identification, and intervention of potential threats.
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
