Fort Worth (TX) Fire Truck Rolls Over While Headed to House Fire

Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police
A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead
ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Dallas Traffic Alert: Overturned concrete truck blocking lanes on I-30
DALLAS - An overturned concrete truck is causing a huge delay for drivers on westbound I-30 in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. The crash has blocked the two right lanes and the exit ramp at Hampton Road, leading to a stop and go traffic back to Beckley Avenue. The crash happened...
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
Check out this Arlington home with a unique front yard water feature and a backyard perfect for hot Texas summers
A home within walking distance to Las Colinas Country Club has a unique front yard water feature and beautiful outdoor living. The home is on the market for $1.34 million. According to the listing, the home has lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings with skylights. In the kitchen, there...
Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food. The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.
Euless Crash Sends 10 to Hospitals, Including 6 Children Who Weren't in Seat Belts: Police
Six children weren't wearing seat belts before they were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Euless, police say. Ten people in total were sent to hospitals following the two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Euless Boulevard at West Pipeline Road, police said. According...
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say
IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man’s death almost one year ago. After talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray 4-door Dodge pickup truck. Anyone with...
Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed
Here's when the new H-E-B location in Frisco will open.
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
Bridge Construction in Arlington Will Cause Road Closures Sept. 9-12
Alternate routes are advised as the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 360 from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive are expected to be closed through the weekend. If the weather permits, bridge construction will cause those closures from Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 a.m.
One driver killed in early morning crash on I-35E in Dallas
A grinding multi-car fatal crash in Dallas has closed down a stretch of south-bound I-35 this morning. The collision was just before 2 a.m. and at least one of the cars rolled over, trapping occupants inside.
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — Travis Heim says he’s taken turkey off the menu at Heim BBQ. “For the last month, we haven’t been making money with turkey,” Heim said. The problem? Turkey is just too expensive to buy right now. “We’re paying almost, close to $2/pound...
Man killed in Labor Day assault in Fort Worth identified
A man killed in Fort Worth on Labor Day has now been identified as Apolonia Aguilar Mata who died in the emergency room at Huguley hospital Monday morning
2 arrested in Fort Worth deadly drive-by shooting 5-year-old and 17-year-old, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month. Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.
