ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy for Marvel’s ‘What If’: Widow Taylor Simone Ledward ‘Honored’ to Accept Trophy

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

More than two years after Chadwick Boseman ’s death, the late actor has won his first-ever Emmy Award .

Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Read article

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication,” Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward , said in her acceptance speech on Boseman’s behalf during the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, September 3, according to Deadline . “And what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hXAU_0hhsq8xU00
Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman accepts the Emmy for outstanding character voice-over performance for the "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord" episode of "What If...?" on behalf of Chadwick Boseman at the Television Academy's 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 3, 2022. Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Boseman, who died two years ago , was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance for his role of Star-Lord T’Challa in Marvel’s What If…? animated series. The program, which premiered on Disney+ in August 2021 , is based on the iconic Marvel Comics characters. What If…? reimagines classic MCU events and characters i n new ways, including seeing T’Challa become Guardians of the Galaxy ’s Star-Lord instead of Black Panther . What If…? was Boseman’s final acting credit ahead of his death.

Emmy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Host, Nominees and More

Read article

“You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf,” the 31-year-old — who married the South Carolina native in July 2019 — concluded on Saturday.

T’Challa in Marvel Studios' 'What If...?' Disney+

Disney+ also memorialized the late Get On Up star’s win. “Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the outstanding work of our King , the late Chadwick Boseman,” a note via the platform’s Instagram account read.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in August 2020 that Boseman had died at the age of 43 after a secret battle with colon cancer .

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement released via his Instagram read at the time. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods , August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther . He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Which TV Shows Have the Most Emmy Wins? A Breakdown By the Numbers

Read article

Following his death, Boseman took home posthumous acting awards for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at both the 2021 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors,” Ledward noted at the Golden Globes that February . “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that amplifies that little voice inside of all of us. … I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love .”

Comments / 1

Lisa Boudnik
3d ago

He was such an amazing actor! He deserves the award. He maybe gone but forever in our hearts ❤

Reply
7
Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over Work

Chadwick Boseman said a tragic and untimely goodbye to the world just over two years ago, but the late actor's legacy continues on. During the 2022 Emmy's Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday (September 3), the beloved star's fans and family celebrated not only his first-ever Emmy nomination but also a posthumous win for the South Carolina native.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chadwick Boseman's Uncle Is Found After Initially Being Reported Missing in South Carolina

Tony Boseman, who was located Tuesday, had last been seen Sunday in Anderson County wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a Los Angeles cap Note: This story has been updated with the latest information. An uncle of Chadwick Boseman — the actor who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 of colon cancer — has been found, after first being reported missing over the weekend. In a Facebook post from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the late actor's relative, Tony Boseman, was reported missing on Sunday. ACSO has since...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Wilson
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ma Rainey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marvel Comics#Emmy Award#Emmys#Chadwick Boseman Wins#The Television Academy
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy