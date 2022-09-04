Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
investing.com
SGX Nifty Futures Up, Indicate Strong Opening on Dalal Street: Global Cues
Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.71% or 125.5 points higher at 9 am on Thursday, indicating a strong opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures and Nasdaq 100 Futures traded flat. Major indices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company
Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
investing.com
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
Market Hanging By A Thread
Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 index. Here are the major takeaways:. The index is below its 200-day moving average and that average is falling. This is characteristic of a bearish longer-term market environment. After advancing above resistance, the index reversed course right below the 200-day moving...
investing.com
Sterling plunges to weakest vs the dollar since 1985
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 on Wednesday, lurching lower as investors dumped British assets in the face of a bleak economic outlook and the soaring dollar. Sterling has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
investing.com
Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Resumes Uptrend, Gains 4%!
The mood of the broader markets turned highly positive in today’s session, all thanks to positive overnight trading in the US. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is trading 0.87% up at 17,776, by 9:46 AM IST, with 10 out of the 11 sectoral indices trading in the green zone.
investing.com
Dow Futures Steady as Indices Extend Gains Amid Choppy Trade
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were little changed during Thursday’s evening deals, after major benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive session as investors digested Fed Chair Powell’s latest comments on inflation. By 19:05 ET (23:05 GMT) Dow Jones Futures were little changed while S&P 500 Futures...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
S&P 500 at Risk of Dropping Below 3900, Next Support at 3810 - BofA's Suttmeier
Stephen Suttmeier, Bank of America technical strategist, has reflected on the technical aspect of the S&P 500 after the index bounced off support in the low 3900s. Last week, Suttmeier warned that the S&P 500 may drop to the low 3900s to complete the head and shoulders pattern. He now notes that “tactical sentiment from the 5-day put/call and 3-month VIX vs VIX suggests angst and not capitulation.”
investing.com
Asian Stocks Recover, But Fed Concerns Still in Play
Investing.com-- Most Asian stock markets rose on Friday, tracking an extended recovery in Wall Street as the dollar and Treasury yields came off recent highs. But hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve kept broader gains capped, as investors priced in an over 85% chance that the central bank will raise interest rates by 75 basis points in September.
investing.com
Asia FX Edges Higher as Dollar Retreats From 20-Year Peak
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies crept higher on Friday and were set to end the week largely unchanged as the dollar retreated from a 20-year peak. But hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept investors wary of further losses in Asian markets, amid rising expectations of steep interest rate hikes by the central bank.
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Comments / 0