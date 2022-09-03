Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
247Sports
Maryland football: ESPN FPI updates projections for rest of Terps games
Maryland football took care of Buffalo Saturday, 31-10, and like many of its remaining opponents, climbed up ESPN’s Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on a neutral field.” The FPI can then be used to calculate a team’s projected win-loss, postseason chances and more. The Terps, who rank No. 37 in FPI, sit right at a projected 6.5-5.5 win-loss record with a 76.4% chance of hitting six wins after their win in Week One.
247Sports
Damon Evans on Maryland basketball's recruiting spree, football attendance, Locksley expectations and more
Maryland basketball fans haven't been the only ones impressed by first-year Terps coach Kevin Willard's recruiting spree. So has the man who hired him, athletic director Damon Evans. "The recruiting, it has really been good for us. When we sat down and talked throughout the interview process, he understood the...
Bay Weekly
Historic Hot Sox Field Reopens
This weekend marks the grand reopening of an historic baseball field in Galesville in southern Anne Arundel County. Hot Sox Field at Wilson Park will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony plus a reception and exhibition games Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11am. Over the last year, the historic field...
Demoralized in opener, Navy meets Memphis in AAC kickoff
Navy’s season got off to the most discouraging start possible: a lost fumble on the first play from scrimmage and
Prince George’s Native Frances Tiafoe Advances To Semifinals In US Open Tennis
Update: Prince George’s County native Frances Tiafoe defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 Wednesday, making him the first American to reach the semifinal round of the US Open since 2006. “Let’s enjoy this one; we got two more guys we got two more,” an emboldened Tiafoe said...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Palmer & Lamdin-designed Guilford home enchants with classic Georgian details
3703 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218. Hot House: Classic Georgian in Guilford. 6 beds/5 baths. 5,093 square feet. Asking price: $1,648,000. What: When you hear the expression “they just don’t make them like that anymore” this is the kind of style, elegance and craftsmanship of which they speak. The details throughout this house are rare in newly built residences. From the layered and extravagant millwork in almost every room, to the porte cochère leading to the old-school “motor court,” to the beautiful grounds to the myriad details, you will find many hallmarks of the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, who designed this house in 1922 as part of their expansive portfolio in Guilford.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
loveexploring.com
48 hours in Baltimore
Food-focused neighbourhoods, quirky art museums and an indie shopping scene give this Maryland city cool credentials. Here's what you shouldn't miss on a long weekend in Baltimore. Baltimore is making a name for itself as the hippest city in the USA's Capital Region, which consists of Maryland, Virginia and Washington...
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
wypr.org
Bicycle race fans caught a glimpse of riders in downhill speed battle
Spectators clustered along the tree lined streets of Mt Vernon in midtown Baltimore on Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of bicycle riders speeding by during the Maryland Cycling Classic. More than 50,000 people watched the race across the region. Athletes hit speeds upwards of 45 miles per hour on city streets after battling across the rolling hills of Baltimore County on a 120 mile route. The 34-year-old Belgium native Sep Vanmarcke won the race.
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Maryland Weather: Rain showers will give way to a beautiful weekend
BALTIMORE -- Low pressure coasted over the area Tuesday morning, bringing with it heavy rain.But that will move just offshore on Wednesday. The clouds will stick around through Wednesday with a chance for showers, but widespread locally heavy rain is not expected. The showers will taper off later Wednesday with dry weather and sunshine returning Thursday and Friday.Friday will be the better of the two days. Temperatures won't get out of the 70s Wednesday, rebounding to the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.The best weather of the week will occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be OK, with some showers moving in later in the day. The showers will continue Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon storms
BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. Heavy rain and storms are moving in from the west. Dewpoints and humidity levels have been creeping up for the past few days, supplying an abundance of moisture for this system to use as fuel. Late lunch and early dinner hours will see the leading edge of the front inching towards Central Maryland and draping across the northern borders.There are flood concerns in western portions of the state through tomorrow morning, An Areal Flood Watch is in effect from Noon through 6 a.m. for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.Heavy rain will likely be over us during the overnight and Tuesday morning rush hours. Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain.
proptalk.com
September 2022 Chesapeake Bay Boatshop Reports
Where has the summer gone? About this time of year many of us start to ask ourselves that question. This summer seems like the first more or less “normal” one since 2019. Boatshops are busy, supply chain issues are easing somewhat, and even the spike in fuel prices shows some signs of slacking off. The price of fuel is like the price of crabs. It goes up and comes down, but never as much as it went up. Last month we characterized the mood in the industry as cautiously optimistic and we think that is still true.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore
Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore
Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
restaurantclicks.com
The Best BYOB Restaurants in Baltimore
Are you setting out for a night on the town in the exciting city of Baltimore?. Find the best places to explore, historical markers to learn from, and, most importantly, the best restaurants in the area. When trying the best restaurants in a city, I look for good food, an...
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
