BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. Heavy rain and storms are moving in from the west. Dewpoints and humidity levels have been creeping up for the past few days, supplying an abundance of moisture for this system to use as fuel. Late lunch and early dinner hours will see the leading edge of the front inching towards Central Maryland and draping across the northern borders.There are flood concerns in western portions of the state through tomorrow morning, An Areal Flood Watch is in effect from Noon through 6 a.m. for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.Heavy rain will likely be over us during the overnight and Tuesday morning rush hours. Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO