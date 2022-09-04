Worried Bride, 28, Was Told By Doctor A Lump In Her Neck Was Due To ‘Swollen Lymph Nodes:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
survivornet.com
Toddler with ‘Apple-Sized Tumor’ Left Paralyzed After Being Misdiagnosed 15 Times As ‘Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Toddler Ollie Knowles is about to ring the bell after finally finishing cancer treatment from neuroblastoma. The aggressive cancer, which had spread to his spine by the time it was found, was tragically misdiagnosed for months over the course of 15 trips to the doctor. They dismissed his pain and discomfort as constipation each and every time.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
survivornet.com
Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
survivornet.com
New Study Shows Sleep Apnea Increases Cancer Risk: If You Snore At Night, Speak with Your Doctor
A new study presented this week shows a link between sleep apnea and increased cancer risk. Snoring and waking up with dry mouth can be indicators that you have sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is typically treated with lifestyle changes like weight loss and also the use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine.
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
survivornet.com
Mom, 35, Whose Son, 3, Was Experiencing ‘Agonizing Tummy And Leg Pain’ Was Told By Doctors He Had COVID: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
James Lewis, 3, was left unable to walk after experiencing leg and stomach pains caused by cancer. Doctors originally thought he had COVID-19, but later tests and scans revealed the truth: neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often...
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
survivornet.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Alex Hooper Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Will Treat This Like I Do Everything In My Life – With Laughter’
Comedian Alex Hooper recently announced his Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. But he’s planning on handling his cancer journey with the same laughter and positivity his fans know and love. Lymphoma, in general, is a cancer of the immune system that begins in the white blood cells called lymphocytes. There are...
survivornet.com
Women Rush To Schedule Pap Smears After Star TV Reporter, 37, Announces Cervical Cancer Diagnosis
Sky Sports TV reporter Jo Wilson, 37, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer earlier this summer. The mom-of-one has since inspired women to schedule pap smears and spread gynecological cancer awareness. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a...
survivornet.com
Steps To Take After Receiving Your Lung Cancer Diagnosis
After you’ve been diagnosed, make sure you understand the stage and type of your disease. When selecting a medical oncologist to treat your cancer, look for a medically specialized thoracic oncologist. Don’t be afraid to ask your oncologist lots of questions and get multiple opinions after your initial diagnosis...
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
While vitamin D got some attention early in the pandemic, it does not reduce the risk of either COVID-19 or other respiratory infections, two new clinical trials found.
