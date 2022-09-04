ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Montclair’s Toni’s Kitchen Launches Toni’s Grill!

Montclair, NJ – Toni’s Kitchen, a food ministry of St. Luke’s Church in Montclair, will debut its new food outreach initiative, Toni’s Grill, this Saturday, Sept. 10th at the Montclair Jazz Festival in downtown Montclair. The new food truck, serving grilled classics – burgers, chicken and fries – along with a choice of salads and wraps is being launched to reach those who are unhoused and other food insecure neighbors for whom grab-n-go meals are the best solution.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Don’t Miss Montclair Jazz Festival’s After Party with Turntablist DJ Logic

We know you are all excited for Montclair Jazz Festivall’s finale — the Downtown Jamboree — this Saturday, September 10. But once the last headliner takes a bow on the Downtown Jamboree stage, you won’t want to miss the After Party at the Wellmont Theater. The 2022 Montclair Jazz Festival keeps it jumping at the After Party as one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists, DJ Logic takes the Wellmont stage tapping into his supreme musicianship and eclectic tastes to spin an infectious groove.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Weekend Events: Live Music, Jazz Fest, Art, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

A New Presentation For Montclair’s Label Street Neighborhood?

Remember back in April when the Montclair Planning Board decided that the Label Street neighborhood did not meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment?. Tonight, there is another presentation for that same area, stressing that it meets the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The Oak and Label Presentation is on the agenda tonight of the Montclair Environmental Commission (which has its own website, independent of the Township).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Montclair, NJ
Entertainment
baristanet.com

Stephen Beaudoin Joins SOPAC As New Executive Director

South Orange, NJ – The South Orange Performing Arts Center has named Stephen Beaudoin—a community-focused, inclusivity-driven performing arts executive—as the organization’s new Executive Director. Beaudoin will usher in SOPAC’s 2022-2023 Season as he takes the helm of the award-winning arts nonprofit, which boasts the 439-seat Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall, 2,185 square-foot Loft and the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy