Premier League

SB Nation

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
SB Nation

Wednesday September 7th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli

So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City

It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
SB Nation

Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
SB Nation

Tom Ince Is Your July/August 2022 Player Of The Month

Congratulations to Tom Ince, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for July/August! The 30-year-old took home 69% of the vote, far ahead of Junior Hoilett (14%), Mamadou Loum (11%) and Andy Yiadom (6%). Having signed on a permanent deal in the summer following his release...
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli

Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
SB Nation

ITHICS Fanzine: “Sunderland aren’t a one-man team - let’s get on with it!”

We’re eight games into the season, not a bad point to reflect on where we are. It’s been an eventful start to the season, even by Sunderland’s standards. We have pretty much held our own. Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke after having dealt them a defeat - and whilst there was much nervousness after his departure, a feisty show against Norwich saw us succumb to a goal 15 minutes from time.
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong

Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
SB Nation

CrunkChocolate’s Match Expectations & “SOB Podcast” Score Line Predications

Manchester City travel to Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for Champion’s League Matchday 1. Sevilla are 1-1-3 in their last 5 matches and will need to hope home field advantage can close the gap in talent between the two sides. Haaland has 15 Champion League goals in 13 career matches, but I feel Pep is preparing to go full “Pep Brain ‘’ and we will see big changes in our Starting XI today. I do believe we see Akanji, Palmer, Grealish, and Mahrez, and Sergio Gomez start.
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

David de Gea - 7 Couldn’t do a lot about the penalty, which was an absolutely bizarre decision. Came off his line right at the end and made some fine saves. Should’ve got a clean sheet at least. Diogo Dalot - 7 Put in another solid display in...
