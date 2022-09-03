Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
dupanthers.com
No. 20 Hillsdale Snaps DU Winning Streak at Seven Matches
Hillsdale, Mich. - Facing a ranked opponent for the first time this season, the Davenport women's volleyball team was at No. 20 Hillsdale on Tuesday night for a showdown with the Chargers. The Panthers took the first set in extra points before dropping the next two, but won the fourth to force a fifth and deciding period. There, the Chargers led the set wire to wire and were victorious in five on their home floor.
dupanthers.com
PREVIEW: Davenport Wraps Up Season-Opening Road Trip this Week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - This week, the Davenport University women's volleyball team will wrap up an 11-match road trip to begin the 2022 season. The Panthers will travel to No. 20 Hillsdale on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start before opening GLIAC play on Friday at No. 19 Michigan Tech (6 p.m.) and Saturday at RV Northern Michigan (2 p.m.). DU has rattled off seven wins in a row which is tied for the program's longest winning streak since racking up 11 straight in 2014 (also won seven in a row in 2015).
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
Tickets now on sale for big hockey event in CLE
Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever hockey game played at First Energy Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football News
Michigan State vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan State vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Michigan State (1-0), Akron (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
dupanthers.com
DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY
Serve Daven Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score HC. -- HC subs: Riley, Audrey. -- Daven subs: Odeen, Nicole; Welke, Abby. -- HC subs: Buffini, Amy. -- HC subs: Hilliker, Amanda. Set #2 Plays. Serve Daven Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score HC. --...
wbch.com
M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville still closed
UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift
A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GRBJ—Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan. JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a Grand Rapids presence, recently...
whtc.com
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
After another death, petition calls for safety changes at WMU
After another Western Michigan University student was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last month, a petition calling for more safety measures is gaining traction.
weeklyvillager.com
Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville
Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people after they stole two iPhones from behind the counter of a store in Cleveland. The incident happened at the Convenient Food Mart located at 4709 Clark Avenue on Aug. 25 when a man and a woman stole the phones, according to a department Facebook post.
Burger King brawl: ‘He body slammed me’ vs. ‘Not the aggressor’
David Zambrana said he was “not the aggressor” during what police called an assault on two employees at a Wyoming Burger King, but the workers disagree, saying he jumped the counter and then attacked them.
Cashier fires gun during dispute in Akron store, accidentally shoots customer
AKRON, Ohio — A convenience store cashier reportedly being threatened by a customer in an argument over incorrect change fired a handgun, critically wounding another person who wasn’t involved in the dispute, police say. The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a store on the 800...
Comments / 0