This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 684,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from a week ago that did 676,000. It did a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO