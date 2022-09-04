ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring

With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
MLB
FOX Sports

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and the Milwaukee Brewers withstood Freddy Peralta's early exit to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 and complete a doubleheader sweep Thursday night. In the opening game, Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up

With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees planning 'extraordinarily competitive' offer for Aaron Judge

Star outfielder Aaron Judge's looming free agency is a hot-button matter for the New York Yankees. Judge, 30 and a free agent after this season, turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the Yankees on opening day. The two sides have yet to find common ground while Judge is in the midst of an historic, MVP-caliber season.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani autographs ball Kody Clemens struck him out with

Kody Clemens will never catch his father in career strikeouts. When it comes to their first one, though, the kid has the upper hand. The Detroit Tigers' rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night's 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. And to sweeten the deal, Ohtani signed the keepsake for Clemens.
MLB

