ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

By John Moore john.moore@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVUiM_0hhsAZ1y00
The colorful patio is the lifeblood of the El Noa Noa restaurant. 'If not for the patio,' manager Vidal Banuelos said, 'we’re out of business. It’s that simple.' When the patio is closed down for weather, sales go down 40 percent. John Moore/Denver Gazette

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing.

I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722 Santa Fe Drive. But, being allergic to both onions and an adventurous food spirit, I have only ever ordered one. But I’ve ordered it a lot. In 2009, I was written up in the Denver Post for having eaten my 500th El Noa Noa bean burrito (smothered with red sauce).

After 42 years on Santa Fe Drive, it’s hard to imagine a Denver without El Noa Noa. But then again, it was hard to imagine a Denver without a Breakfast King, a Denver Diner, an Annie’s Cafe, a Bonnie Brae Tavern or a Racines — and here we are. It could happen.

“The restaurant is not making money,” said manager Vidal Banuelos, whose wife, Leticia, is the daughter of founders Raul and Hortencia Medina. “The future of the business is pretty cloudy.”

Almost everything is working against the Banuelos family during this imperfect storm of COVID, supply-chain shortages and inflation. The cost of labor and supplies have gone skyward. The couple don’t have enough staff to stay open every day year-round. With the exploding housing market, “property taxes in Denver have become outrageous,” Banuelos said. And the cost of maintaining property, liability and workman’s comp insurance have all gone up.

“Since the pandemic started, our food prices have gone up an average of 35%. And in that time, we have raised prices 13%,” Banuelos said. “We hate to raise prices, because when people see that, they leave and don’t come back. But it is just so hard to make a profit.”

To make things (much) worse, the city has added what Banuelos calls “a stupid” 5-foot walking buffer along Santa Fe between the sidewalk and the few remaining on-street parking spaces. But the worst part of all, Banuelos said, ”is that the city billed us to do the very work that is hurting our businesses through our taxes.” The point of the city’s street program is to slow vehicular traffic and make pedestrians safer. “But everyone hates them,” Banuelos said. “In my opinion, it is very unfair to the businesses.”

Customers have returned to El Noa Noa, but not to pre-COVID levels. And because of the cost of presenting live music, Banuelos had to suspend his signature live mariachi band in 2019. The three required live-music licenses were costing Banuelos $5,000 annually. For years, the huge band of family players wandered the colorful patio that has become the lifeblood of the business.

“If not for the patio,” Banuelos said, “we’re out of business. It’s that simple. When the patio is closed down for weather, my sales go down 40%.” And because of that, when the winter comes, Banuelos will be closing for two days a week.

El Noa Noa has survived so far, he believes, “because my wife and I have put our heart and soul into this place, and we work entirely, every day, to stay in business. And our people support us. But we are tired.”

The family’s lease is up at the end of 2024, and Banuelos isn’t sure it makes all that much sense to keep struggling. These days, he often finds himself asking the existential question: “What am I even doing here?”

“I am not in this to make a lot of money, but I don’t want to lose a lot of money, either. The struggle is never-ending.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ibap_0hhsAZ1y00
El Noa Noa Manager Vidal Bauelos calls the 5-foot walking buffers along Santa Fe Drive 'stupid,' and says, 'property taxes in Denver have become outrageous' – a sentiment currently echoed on the nearby Aztlan Theatre's marquee.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver's Rocky's Auto closes; goodbye Shagman

There was a time, not too far back, when metro Denver residents couldn’t avoid Rocky’s Auto television commercials starring the “Shagman” and his crew, or the ubiquitous red Rocky’s Auto ballcaps that seemed to be everywhere. But as the internet changed how used car dealers market their lots, the commercials went away. Now Rocky’s Auto has gone away, closing its doors at 6350 N. Federal Blvd. ...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Chamber panel: Lack of affordable housing driving more homelessness

Colorado’s lack of affordable housing has worsened homelessness here, and the problem is going to get worse before it gets better. That's according to a panel that included a developer, a representative from the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and others who presented to business leaders at a Colorado Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Calling all gem nerds and rockhounds is the invitation for HardRock Summit 2022 at Colorado Convention Center. Three days of "Collecting Colorado" with a 50-year state history. Fine jewelry, gems, minerals, meteorites, gemstone cutting demos, a fluorescent gemstone room and an adventure room for panning for gold. facebook.com/HardRockSummit. THURSDAY-SATURDAY. 2022...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Southern Colorado comedian from 'America's Got Talent' to perform in Denver festival

When “America’s Got Talent” notoriously crusty judge Simon Cowell calls your comedy bit “brilliantly funny,” you know you’re doing something right. Pueblo-based comedian Hayden Kristal, who goes by the pronoun “they,” realized their dream last month when they made it to the semifinals on season 17 of the NBC talent competition. They were voted off, but the experience will forever stick to the comedian who was born deaf into a hearing family that didn’t sign.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Linus Realestate#Food Prices#Housing Market#Food Drink#Santa Fe Drive#The Denver Post#Annie S Cafe
highlandsranchherald.net

Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing

Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
LITTLETON, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Olde Town Arvada Has a New Fine Dining Spot That Features a Unique Handmade Touch

After Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr found companionship behind the line at Z Cuisine, the two reconnected years later to build a restaurant from the ground up with nothing but their four hands. This quaint but elegant spot in Olde Town Arvada is now coined Stone Cellar Bistro and has become the homestead for fresh foods and relaxing ambiance.
ARVADA, CO
K99

Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack

I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Denver Gazette

Denver breaks another heat record Wednesday with a high of 99 degrees

Despite intense heat, with a record high of 99 degrees, some of Denver's recreation centers, designated as "cooling stations," were largely empty Wednesday. But many of Denver's public libraries were bearing the brunt of closed schools. Denver's Ford Warren Branch, near Manual High School, saw a number of school aged children descend upon the air conditioned building.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy