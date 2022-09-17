ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

These 3 Popular Foods Are 'Always Better At A Restaurant,' New Survey Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Tasting Table has shared the results of a survey about which dishes people believe taste better at a restaurant than when they're made at home.

The publication released the report on Friday, Aug. 26.

The dish that the largest percentage of survey respondents said they prefer eating at a restaurant is steak, the news outlet reported.

Tasting Table said 27 percent of respondents said they'd rather order steak at a restaurant than have it homemade.

Pancakes were the second most popular, with 25.2 percent of respondents saying they'd rather order them than make them at home.

Finally, salads were the third most popular dish, with 24.7 percent of respondents saying they like their greens better at a restaurant.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Food Drink
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Woman Slain Months After Husband's Death

A 65-year-old woman was slain over the weekend — just more than three months after the death of her husband, according to authorities and news reports. Deborah Brown-Hepworth was found unresponsive in her Hanna Lane home in Old Bridge by a relative on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 11:05 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Daily Voice

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Camden Man Convicted Of Raping Hotel Housekeeper

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been convicted for the July 2020 aggravated sexual assault of a 61-year-old Claridge Hotel housekeeper, authorities said. The guilty verdict followed a six-day trial culminating in the conviction by an Atlantic County jury of Kye Hardison. Hardison was additionally convicted of burglary. On the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police

South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to&…
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Employee Stole $1.3M From Car Dealership: Prosecutor

A former employee of a Toms River car dealership has been accused of stealing $1.3 million from the company, authorities said. Martin D'Amato, 37, of Beachwood, who was in charge of digital advertising, allegedly ran a fake billing scheme, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. D’Amato was arrested...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Welfare Check At Waldorf Apartment Building Leads To Weapons Charges For Convicted Felon

Reports of a suspicious man lying in the hallway of an apartment building in Maryland led to new charges for a convicted felon who was busted with an illegal, stolen handgun. Waldorf resident Delonta Maurice Coates, 35, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office in the 3000 block of Gallery Place after officers were called to check on his welfare in the building, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Fleeing Man Busted With Pot, Stolen Handgun, High-Capacity Magazine In Lexington Park: Sheriff

A Maryland man with a stolen handgun and illegal magazine is facing charges following a traffic stop in St. Mary's County, the sheriff's office announced. Lexington Park resident Rondell James Thompson, 23, was stopped by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive following a traffic violation.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
365K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy