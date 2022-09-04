ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

Mercedes Partners With Rivian To Build Electric Vans In Europe

Mercedes and Rivian today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to creating a joint venture company to produce electric vans in Europe. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility that will leverage an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. The plant will produce vehicles for both Mercedes and Rivian.
