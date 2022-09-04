Swedish manufacturer Volvo has sold its cars and SUVs in the U.S. for decades, gaining a reputation for building some of the safest cars on the market. However, you may be surprised to learn that not every Volvo you see on dealership lots or on American roads came from the land of pickled herring and attractive-yet-affordable furniture. Some of the Volvo cars that you can buy right now are built in places that you may not expect. Come with us on a geographical journey as we reveal where all the different cars in Volvo's model line are made. Some Volvo factory locations may surprise you. From the luxurious S90 sedan to the V90 Cross Country wagon to the XC90 SUV, if you ever wanted to know where Volvos are made, you're about to find out.

