MotorTrend Magazine
Crazy Godzilla-Swapped Fox-Body Mustang Built to Race
Built versus bought is a contentious subject that can lead to heated debates in the car community. Bob and Preston Folkestad, the father-and-son team at Creative Works Inc., have taken the built side to a new level. Their 1988 Mustang GT was built around Ford's new 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, and Foxzilla, as they call it, has morphed into a monster worthy of the name. They use this radical car as a test bed for developing parts for this new engine platform. Along the way, they have utilized the talent of local experts in the Des Moines, Iowa, area and sought feedback from the racing community the Folkestads have been a part of for many years. Starting with a $1,000 rusted-out Mustang, they got to work, and within ten months had completely transformed this Fox-body to a vehicle ready to take on the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Outlaw class at Road America 2022.
You can take a cross-country RV trip for $1 a day — so long as you're flexible
Traveling in RVs and camper vans is trendier than ever, but it's not cheap. There's a cheaper way to road trip for those with more flexibility about their start and end points. One-way relocation deals let customers transport RVs for as little as $1 per day. RVs are all the...
electrek.co
Zugo Rhino review: A moped-inspired electric bike built for California-style cruising vibes
I’ve been eyeing the Zugo Rhino electric bike for a while now, especially the version in that trippy color-changing indigo paint job. I finally got the chance to test out not one but two of them when the company let me put some good honest miles on the step-over and step-through variants of the Zugo Rhino.
electrek.co
The Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike carries a passenger the fun, old-fashioned way
Just when you thought you’d seen everything in the e-bike industry, here comes an electric bike that makes you go, “Hmmm, now that I like.” It’s called the Mod Easy SideCar, and it’s exactly what it looks like: an awesome-looking retro-themed electric bike with a functional sidecar.
MotorTrend Magazine
Review: The Hyundai RN22e Proves EVs Don't Have to Suck
"It's not just a design exercise. It's not just a technology demonstrator. As a brand we want to send out the message that there's an optimistic future." That's how Jaekeun Yoo, one of the members of the Hyundai N brand's bright and enthusiastic management team, sums up the Hyundai RN22e.
nationalfisherman.com
Rozema’s fast, new 47-foot design
For the 2022 fishing season, Rozema Boat Works delivered a pair of aluminum 32-foot Bristol Bay gillnetters and one aluminum 20-foot seine skiff. For the coming 2023 season, the Mount Vernon, Wash., boatyard will be doing that and more. The “more” is an aluminum 47-foot crab and prawn fishing boat...
Freethink
This simple kit turns your regular bike into an e-bike in minutes
A low-cost, easy-to-install e-bike conversion kit could help get more people out of gas-powered cars and onto climate-friendly bicycles. The challenge: E-bikes are like regular bicycles, but they have battery-powered motors that can help you pedal or even pedal for you, depending on the model. This means you can get a workout from an e-bike, if you want, but also have the option of traveling up hills or at faster speeds without breaking a sweat.
Four Mountain Bikes for Fall Shredding
Every we test tens of mountain bikes to determine what will make it into our Summer Gear Guide, but we only have limited room for what we include in that magazine. And every year there are just more and more good bikes on the market. Here are four of our favorites from testing that just fell short of making the cut.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep Wagoneer S: The 600-HP, Coupe-Like Electric SUV That's Coming Soon
The Jeep Wagoneer family is expanding yet again, and the newest sibling is markedly different from the full-size Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and the longer-wheelbase L versions of both SUVs: It is a size smaller and fully electric (and really quick). Codenamed Wagoneer S, the new SUV will be a premium...
MotorTrend Magazine
Where Are Volvos Made? They Don’t All Come from Sweden
Swedish manufacturer Volvo has sold its cars and SUVs in the U.S. for decades, gaining a reputation for building some of the safest cars on the market. However, you may be surprised to learn that not every Volvo you see on dealership lots or on American roads came from the land of pickled herring and attractive-yet-affordable furniture. Some of the Volvo cars that you can buy right now are built in places that you may not expect. Come with us on a geographical journey as we reveal where all the different cars in Volvo's model line are made. Some Volvo factory locations may surprise you. From the luxurious S90 sedan to the V90 Cross Country wagon to the XC90 SUV, if you ever wanted to know where Volvos are made, you're about to find out.
Eddie's Classic Collection Explored
This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast. We've seen some pretty massive collections over the years because of the dedication that some enthusiasts commit to gathering vintage models. From early automobiles to the best of modern performance vehicles, these various collections have shown off some truly impressive pieces. However, it's rare to see a mass of cars whose number has even two digits which is more than enough cars for even some of the most experienced collectors. That might seem like a lot of cars but it's quite literally pocket change when you compare it to this incredible sum of American performance and historic automobiles.
electrek.co
First ride: We tested Bosch’s ABS for electric bikes to see if it really works
Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) have been standard on cars for decades, and motorcycles have also long enjoyed the added safety of the technology, but bicycles have been the last major ABS holdout. Now Bosch wants to change that with its electric bike ABS that it showed off at Eurobike 2022.
MotorTrend Magazine
Why You Should Always Check Your Parts Before Installation
I was recently hanging at Rick "Speed" Lefever's shop in Pomona, California. Rick, who has no shingle, just a door in a nondescript wall, is the most amazing fabricator, and there appears to be no task he can't turn his hands to. One day he's building race cars, the next he's mending airplanes, so there is always something interesting to see. However, this was a new one to me—something I had never seen before.
Make It A Thriller Night With These 20 New Fall Thrillers
Make it a thriller night with this selection of thrillers and horror/crime anthologies, featuring Muslim, Latinx, Native, and Filipina authors!
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Is the $30,000 Electric SUV You Might Actually Consider Buying
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is gunning to silence complaints that electric cars are too expensive. When it goes on sale in the fall of 2023, the Equinox EV will offer compact SUV interior space, up to 300 miles of range, and optional all-wheel-drive, and a starting price around $30,000. Chevy isn't yet talking about pricing in any more detail than that, but it's a big enough claim to qualify as a metaphorical mic drop. That base price will make the Equinox EV thousands of dollars cheaper than rivals such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E (base price $44,995 for 2022), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ($41,245), the Kia EV6 ($42,695), the Volkswagen ID.4 ($38,790), and the Tesla Model Y ($69,440), and only marginally more expensive than Chevy's aging Bolt EV hatchback.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is Priced to Make Honda's Civic Type R Sweat
Toyota has dropped official prices for its hotly anticipated 2023 GR Corolla, and while the hot hatchback is surprising for a number of reasons, including being a 300-hp Corolla and using an unusual three-cylinder engine to make that power, add one more surprise: It's cheap!. The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Jeep Recon EV: Don't Call This Electric Off-Roader a Wrangler
As San Diego anchorman Ron Burgundy once said, "Boy, that escalated quickly!" Jeep has gone from offering zero electrified SUVs to two in as many years, introducing the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrids in quick succession. More are on their way, including a full-size Wagoneer EV and two more yet-to-be-detailed options for 2024 alone, but none will be as closely watched as the Jeepiest of them all: the 2024 Jeep Recon.
guitar.com
Fender releases range of all-new accessories in Winter 2022 collection
Fender has announced the release of its new Winter 2022 collection which boasts a range of exciting offers including cases, straps, case stands, replacement necks, a new tuner and a lot more. With a new report showing that live performances are re-emerging stronger than ever, Fender is going all-out with...
MotorTrend Magazine
TredWear's "Translammed": Part '77 Trans Am Racer, Part Z06 “Vette Kart”—All Fun
Take one look at TredWear's "Translammed" 1977 Pontiac Trans Am and you'll be smitten. You'll immediately notice the wide look of period-correct IMSA bodywork from the late 1970s/early 1980s and a subtle but obvious reduction in the Trans Am's wheelbase, aided by a slammed stance and an arsenal of aero aids including some crafty and functional turbine wheel covers. Accompanying all these vintage-style mods is a tasty complement of sponsor graphics in the IMSA style that some will no doubt label as kitsch, but it's all in good fun and in the TredWear tradition of pulling at the heartstrings of those who fondly remember the era.
"Barbarian" Is A New Horror Film About An Airbnb Booking Gone Wrong, Like, REALLY Wrong, And It's Pretty Great
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
