In new HS FB media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello move up in 4A
It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...
Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
Twin Tower replicas to be displayed for local 9/11 memorial event
POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display three Twin Tower replicas at Sunday's 9/11 memorial event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building. Miguel Dominic, an Army veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the replicas, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. All of the replicas were built by veterans. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello. ...
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird in Idaho Falls. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Steven Gardner appointed a public defender from the Bonneville County...
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program; apply for a ‘new smile’ before Sept. 22
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
'Flying Y' System Interchange detour begins tonight
POCATELLO — Beginning tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 p.m., the northwest ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be closed for construction. The closure will allow the ramp to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction. Motorists traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The closure and detour will remain for approximately three weeks until the new ramp is completed. ...
Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire
POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
Woman airlifted to PMC following one-vehicle crash on local highway
A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a one-vehicle wreck earlier this week in Oneida County. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 between Malad and Holbrook when the adult female driver lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned, authorities said.
