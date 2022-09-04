MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — What’s 10 points worth? That’s what Will Power hopes he doesn’t find out while trying to close out the closest IndyCar championship fight in nearly 20 years. Power takes a 20-point lead into Sunday’s season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway over six-time champion Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden, Power’s Team Penske teammate and a two-time IndyCar champion. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson remains in contention, as does Scott McLaughlin, who sits 41 points behind teammate Power. In all, five drivers mathematically have a shot and two contenders, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, were only eliminated last Sunday in IndyCar’s closest title race since 2003 — when the Indy Racing League was called “The IRL.” But there are plenty of Power fans — and probably Power himself — who believe the Australian could have had some breathing room in this title fight had Team Penske done him any favors.

