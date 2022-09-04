Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world.
The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un
For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — What’s 10 points worth? That’s what Will Power hopes he doesn’t find out while trying to close out the closest IndyCar championship fight in nearly 20 years. Power takes a 20-point lead into Sunday’s season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway over six-time champion Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden, Power’s Team Penske teammate and a two-time IndyCar champion. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson remains in contention, as does Scott McLaughlin, who sits 41 points behind teammate Power. In all, five drivers mathematically have a shot and two contenders, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, were only eliminated last Sunday in IndyCar’s closest title race since 2003 — when the Indy Racing League was called “The IRL.” But there are plenty of Power fans — and probably Power himself — who believe the Australian could have had some breathing room in this title fight had Team Penske done him any favors.
Comments / 0