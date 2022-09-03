Read full article on original website
Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida Schedules 41st Annual Fall Festival for Saturday, October 29, 2022
The 41st annual Sunland Fall Festival will be held this year on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, as seen in the photos from previous events by Paul Goulding Photography. The festival will be located in Sunland Center’s Sports Complex and as always, our Residents and staff are excited about the festival and are looking forward to you sharing this exciting event with us.
Take your weekend to ‘Flea Across Florida’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – “Flea Across Florida,” Florida’s longest yard sale spanning from Pensacola to Jacksonville, is back. In Washington County, T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley hosts more than 350 vendors for the event. This weekend, you can attend “Flea Across Florida” Sept 9th and...
Fire at Aqua Vista Resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Panama City Beach Fire responded to a structure fire at the Aqua Vista Resort off Front Beach road near the intersection of 79. PCB Fire Chief Ray Morgan said when crews arrived on the scene smoke was showing. Bay County...
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
Beach-goers unite to save entangled Pelicans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Air travel wasn’t only a problem for people trying to get back home after spending Labor Day weekend in Panama City Beach. It was a problem on Monday for a couple of brown pelicans at the beach. The two birds were first spotted seemingly relaxed near the M.B. Miller […]
New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach
On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
Vacationers experience heavy traffic leaving PCB
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Labor Day weekend comes to a close, people are packing up their cars and hitting the road to get home. Heading out of town after the long weekend turned out to be a long process for many. Several people were stopping at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 79 and State Road 388.
Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa
I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
Local businesses reflect on summer season numbers
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local businesses viewed this Labor Day weekend as a chance to finish the summer season on a high note. “I would say historically, it’s been a fantastic year,” said Sam Holden, marketing director and broker associate for Sunspot Realty. “Of course compared to 2021, we were a little bit down in occupancy, but nothing to be concerned about.”
What it takes to work as a Crab Island vendor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After working the docks and island boats for five summers in a row, Lexie Kilgore decided to open up her own Crab Island vendor company. Crab Island Merch & More sells souvenir T-shirts and ice cream on the popular Destin sand bar. But what does it take to work a vendor […]
Horror movie icon 'Michael Myers' seen at Panama City beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Fictional slasher Michael Myers from the horror film "Halloween" was spotted walking along a beach in Panama City over the Labor Day weekend, WOFL reports. Todd Easter captured the movie serial killer slowly strolling along the shore on Sunday from a condo building, according to...
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
Barracuda Beach Bar owner frustrated over noise complaints
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The owner of a Panama City Beach restaurant believes she is the victim of selective enforcement. Barracuda Beach Bar Owner Cathy Capuano said she’s being unfairly targeted for violating noise ordinances. She recently had two noise violations dropped. “They did not do the decimal reader,” Capuano said. Bay County […]
Investigation continues into balcony fall death
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony. They […]
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
BCSO investigating Panama City shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
Report: 4-year-old left room before balcony fall
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 4-year-old left his condo room shortly before he fell from a balcony and died, according to a police report. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to Panama City Beach Police. The Warner Robbins boy fell from the 11th floor of the […]
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
