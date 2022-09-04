Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...

