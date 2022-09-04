Read full article on original website
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman
A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville
A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
One person killed in Limestone County wreck
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said officials were called to the scene of an accident at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County. The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation.
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Monday morning crash on University Drive
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive. Nicolas John Browning, 20, died in the crash that happened about 2 a.m. near the Family Dollar, police said. Investigators believe he lost control of the vehicle, which...
‘Old Highway 35’ reopens in DeKalb County after more than 3 years
"The entire roadbed slid off the side of Sand Mountain." That's how EMA Director Anthony Clifton described the state of County Road 835 when it first closed in 2019. Now the road has reopened to drivers.
Hartselle man facing rape, burglary charges found after months-long search
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Decatur Police Department found and arrested Trenton Turner Reed, 27. Reed was found on a property on Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle on Wednesday after starting a search for him in March 2022. Reed was accused...
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
Teen arrested in connection to Five Points shooting
An 18-year-old was charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night on Pratt Avenue.
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office utilizing app to watch crime
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is joining the neighborhood. A virtual neighborhood, anyway.
18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying
A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. No injuries were reported from the scene.
