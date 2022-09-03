ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Crime roundup: Vehicle stolen from towing and salvage yard

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Za4Js_0hhrdEhr00

A Pinetops resident’s vehicle was reported stolen from a Pactolus area salvage company on Wednesday.

An incident report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that the theft was reported from Wallace Towing & Salvage, located at 307 Pactolus Highway, near the Pitt County Office Park, about 11 a.m.

The vehicle stolen is registered to an Edgecombe County resident. It is a gray 2010 Dodge Charger valued at $15,000.

The case is under investigation.

PITT COUNTY

In other cases, the sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2500 block Wesley Church Road, Farmville, 12 p.m. Aug. 23- 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31: woman defrauded of $70 via internet scam; case active.1902 Kinnard Drive, Greenville, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 1: construction materials valued at $30 stolen from residential site; case active.

Assaults

4100 block N.C. 11 North, Greenville, 5:01-5:13 a.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case cleared.5600 block Moss Lane, Washington, 5:45-5:55 p.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

3579 Galleria Drive, 4 p.m. Aug. 27- 7 a.m. Aug. 31: metal cover for FDC box valued at $1,500 stolen from construction site; case inactive.3200 block Moseley Drive, 9 a.m. Aug. 27- 2 a.m. Aug. 28: identity theft reported; case inactive.

Assaults

3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 31: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case closed by arrest.600 block Glendale Drive, 8 p.m. Sept. 1: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.

Comments / 0

Related
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Cocaine arrest; catalytic converter theft

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Early this morning Lieutenant H. Phillips noticed a vehicle with faulty lighting equipment traveling on Highway 125 near American Legion Road. The driver was identified as Jerry Allan Wooten, 26, of Greenville. Phillips observed a clear...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinetops, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
State
Washington State
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Farmville, NC
City
Washington, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
Pinetops, NC
Crime & Safety
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info in theft of household, food items

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the theft of nearly $50 in household and food items from Walmart on September 1. Chief Bobby Martin said the total value of items stolen was $48.20. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Wallace Towing Salvage#Dodge#1902 Kinnard Drive#N C 11#Fdc
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Pamlico County. One of the men is also facing charges of assault on a female. On Sept. 2, Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault on a female. He was found with a […]
BAYBORO, NC
WNCT

West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
NASH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Four people shot in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend

Goldsboro, N.C. — Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to Sunday, including three men who were shot outside of a sports bar. Goldsboro police told WRAL News that officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 Ash St.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

One person dies from Nash County crash

Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Teen suspect identified in ECU campus armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been identified in an early Sunday morning armed robbery on East Carolina University’s campus. ECU police say two people were walking in the West End Dining and Bloxton House area just after 2 a.m. when a group of possible teenagers started following them.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy