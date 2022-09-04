Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sounds a New Alarm on South Korea
South Korea is home to some of the biggest multinationals in the world: Samsung Group (SSNLF) , Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) and LG Corporation. The country is, with Japan, one of the lands of technological innovations in Asia. It exports its technologies and also its culture, which seems to resonate with the socio-economic divisions that have become universal. Recently it was "Squid Game", a Netflix series relating the economic desperation of the protagonists, which captured the attention of the whole world.
decrypt.co
Elon Musk Says 90% of Twitter Comments Are Bots—Binance CEO CZ Agrees
Elon Musk has again criticized Twitter for its spam accounts, this time with Binance chief Chanpeng Zhao chiming in on the problem. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said yesterday that “90% of [his] comments are bots,” sharing a screenshot of various fake accounts of Binance boss Changpeng Zhao replying to Musk.
Engadget
Twitter's lawyers say Elon Musk wanted out of the deal because of 'World War 3,' not bots
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. The whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former head of security is already complicating the company’s legal battle with Elon Musk. Lawyers representing Musk and Twitter met in court Tuesday for a hearing that will determine whether the claims made by Pieter “Mudge” Zatko can be added to Elon Musk’s legal case to get out of his $44 billion commitment to buy Twitter.
investing.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc (NYSE: NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Elon Musk subpoenaed Stanford, which he attended for 2 days back in 1995 before dropping out, over an 'email account,' according to his lawyer
Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed Stanford University on Wednesday in its Twitter court battle. Musk's attorney said the legal team was requesting "information regarding an email account." The Tesla CEO dropped out of a Stanford doctorate program after two days in 1995. Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed Stanford University on...
Motley Fool
The Identity of the World's Top Crypto Brand Might Shock You
Cardano outranked Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in a survey of the world's top brands. Cardano has been able to develop emotional intimacy with its users and developers as a result of its focus on building long-term value. Given the correlation between brand strength and market performance, the top ranking for...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
investing.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange. Shytoshi Kusama received some big news from Dubai on the morning of Tuesday 6th, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) were both listed on Bluebit.io. After persistent community voting, all three of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens are now listed on the Dubai and Saint Vincent based crypto platform, with $LEASH rounding out the three. “A wonderful way to start the week!”, the enigmatic lead developer remarked.
Zac Efron Addressed The Plastic Surgery Speculation That Followed Viral Images Of Him In An Earth Day Video Last Year
"If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”
Amazon defends diverse casting in 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series
Streaming giant Amazon has defended the racially diverse casting of its big budget series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which some fans say distorts the world of J.R.R. Tolkien. This is not the first time a popular fantasy series has had to defend its diverse casting choices.
Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his Twitter lawsuit, but the two have had a crypto bromance stretching back years. Here's how it started.
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are vocal crypto enthusiasts and have been friendly to each other online. Most recently, Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk as he joins Twitter's board of directors. Their friendship stands out against other tech execs' feuds, like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's. See more stories...
investing.com
Ethereum co-founder’s poll shows people want $100 lifetime .eth domains
Ethereum co-founder’s poll shows people want $100 lifetime .eth domains. As Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains became more popular, the conversation has steered toward .eth domain pricing and what is considered to be a “fair” price to guarantee ownership for 100 years. In a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) thread,...
investing.com
Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14
(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Wednesday selected Globalstar Inc as its partner for a feature that would allow iPhone 14 users to send emergency messages from remote locations. The tech giant said it was dedicating $450 million from its advanced manufacturing fund toward satellite infrastructure to support the feature. GlobalStar will receive the majority of the funding, but the iPhone maker did not specify which other players will receive the rest and in what form.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The State of Lightning One Year After El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption
Bitcoin headlines more often than not focus on the price. Whether it goes up or down in U.S. dollar terms, the media rides the wave accordingly, denoting “bubbles” and “crashes” as they come. As a result, the technology’s fundamentals get little to no coverage and the “Bitcoin curious” audience doesn’t get much insights into what is shaping the peer-to-peer (P2P) currency’s growth.
CoinDesk
What Are Soulbound Tokens? The Non-Transferrable NFT Explained
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin describes soulbound tokens as non-transferable NFTs that can help represent a person's identity and achievements in Web3. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are a type of blockchain asset that allows holders to prove ownership over an item, real or digital. Each NFT is unique and cannot be replicated and, in most cases, ownership of an NFT can be bought and sold.
