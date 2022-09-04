ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds a New Alarm on South Korea

South Korea is home to some of the biggest multinationals in the world: Samsung Group (SSNLF) , Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) and LG Corporation. The country is, with Japan, one of the lands of technological innovations in Asia. It exports its technologies and also its culture, which seems to resonate with the socio-economic divisions that have become universal. Recently it was "Squid Game", a Netflix series relating the economic desperation of the protagonists, which captured the attention of the whole world.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Elon Musk Says 90% of Twitter Comments Are Bots—Binance CEO CZ Agrees

Elon Musk has again criticized Twitter for its spam accounts, this time with Binance chief Chanpeng Zhao chiming in on the problem. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said yesterday that “90% of [his] comments are bots,” sharing a screenshot of various fake accounts of Binance boss Changpeng Zhao replying to Musk.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Twitter's lawyers say Elon Musk wanted out of the deal because of 'World War 3,' not bots

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. The whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former head of security is already complicating the company’s legal battle with Elon Musk. Lawyers representing Musk and Twitter met in court Tuesday for a hearing that will determine whether the claims made by Pieter “Mudge” Zatko can be added to Elon Musk’s legal case to get out of his $44 billion commitment to buy Twitter.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

Elon Musk subpoenaed Stanford, which he attended for 2 days back in 1995 before dropping out, over an 'email account,' according to his lawyer

Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed Stanford University on Wednesday in its Twitter court battle. Musk's attorney said the legal team was requesting "information regarding an email account." The Tesla CEO dropped out of a Stanford doctorate program after two days in 1995. Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed Stanford University on...
STANFORD, CA
Motley Fool

The Identity of the World's Top Crypto Brand Might Shock You

Cardano outranked Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in a survey of the world's top brands. Cardano has been able to develop emotional intimacy with its users and developers as a result of its focus on building long-term value. Given the correlation between brand strength and market performance, the top ranking for...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korean#Cryptocurrency#Govt#Web3#Spacex Invest#South Korean#Yonhap News Agency#The Bellatrix Upgrade#Cointelegraph Sep 07#Nft
investing.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange

Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange. Shytoshi Kusama received some big news from Dubai on the morning of Tuesday 6th, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) were both listed on Bluebit.io. After persistent community voting, all three of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens are now listed on the Dubai and Saint Vincent based crypto platform, with $LEASH rounding out the three. “A wonderful way to start the week!”, the enigmatic lead developer remarked.
MARKETS
AFP

Amazon defends diverse casting in 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series

Streaming giant Amazon has defended the racially diverse casting of its big budget series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which some fans say distorts the world of J.R.R. Tolkien. This is not the first time a popular fantasy series has had to defend its diverse casting choices.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his Twitter lawsuit, but the two have had a crypto bromance stretching back years. Here's how it started.

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are vocal crypto enthusiasts and have been friendly to each other online. Most recently, Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk as he joins Twitter's board of directors. Their friendship stands out against other tech execs' feuds, like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's. See more stories...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
investing.com

Ethereum co-founder’s poll shows people want $100 lifetime .eth domains

Ethereum co-founder’s poll shows people want $100 lifetime .eth domains. As Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains became more popular, the conversation has steered toward .eth domain pricing and what is considered to be a “fair” price to guarantee ownership for 100 years. In a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) thread,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14

(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Wednesday selected Globalstar Inc as its partner for a feature that would allow iPhone 14 users to send emergency messages from remote locations. The tech giant said it was dedicating $450 million from its advanced manufacturing fund toward satellite infrastructure to support the feature. GlobalStar will receive the majority of the funding, but the iPhone maker did not specify which other players will receive the rest and in what form.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinmagazine.com

The State of Lightning One Year After El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Bitcoin headlines more often than not focus on the price. Whether it goes up or down in U.S. dollar terms, the media rides the wave accordingly, denoting “bubbles” and “crashes” as they come. As a result, the technology’s fundamentals get little to no coverage and the “Bitcoin curious” audience doesn’t get much insights into what is shaping the peer-to-peer (P2P) currency’s growth.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What Are Soulbound Tokens? The Non-Transferrable NFT Explained

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin describes soulbound tokens as non-transferable NFTs that can help represent a person's identity and achievements in Web3. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are a type of blockchain asset that allows holders to prove ownership over an item, real or digital. Each NFT is unique and cannot be replicated and, in most cases, ownership of an NFT can be bought and sold.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy