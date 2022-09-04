Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Gustin, Marlar & Wilson Get Eldora Wins
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Before the conclusion of The Dream, drivers who hadn’t won a race at Eldora Speedway had their chance to reach the iconic victory lane stage for the first time. Ryan Gustin, Mike Marlar, and Daulton Wilson each scored $5,000 Chasing the Dream victories, giving them...
speedsport.com
Overton Claims $128,000 Dream
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Brandon Overton thought he was destined to finish second Wednesday night during the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway after waiting more than two months to finish the postponed race. As lap 90 clicked off the scoreboard, he was running out of time to...
speedsport.com
Finally, Capps Has An Indy Victory
INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Capps won for the first time at the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. National at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Monday afternoon. Antron Brown claimed the Top Fuel victory over Brittany Force. Both Capps and Brown are in their first year as owner-drivers in the...
geneseorepublic.com
'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals
BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
German Fest brings back a fan favorite
Live weiner dog races, food, beer and other fun highlights the salute to Indy's German heritage October 8 at The Athenaeum
Indiana basketball: Assembly Hall named top home-court environment in college hoops
In a survey conducted by Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander from CBSSports, roughly 100 coaches named Indiana basketball‘s home, Assembly Hall, one of the best environments in all of college basketball. The nearly 100 coaches that were polled for this survey ranged from head coaches at elite programs to...
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Fox 59
First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville
INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Bloomington, Indiana
Spotted this awesome impressive looking dark blue C7 Grandsport with a racing decals in Renwick Apartments this afternoon! Might be one of my fav Corvette spots. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Agriculture Online
A caretaker of history on a 200-year-old Indiana farm
Every farm has a history, but the story of Arnold farm in Rushville, Indiana, is preserved better than most. From letters, diaries, and photos to a saddlebag medicine kit and furniture, the Arnolds believed in saving every slice of their history. For nearly 75 years, Eleanor Arnold has been discovering and documenting the family’s story that spans seven generations.
Current Publishing
New pickleball courts coming to Fishers
Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety voted Aug. 9 to install six new pickleball courts at Holland Park. Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist said the courts should be open by the end of October. The project will be completed by the Charles C. Brandt construction company and...
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie OUTreach hosts its first Pride festival in Canan Commons Park Sept. 3
Sept. 3, 2022, Muncie OUTreach hosted its first Pride festival at Canan Commons Park in downtown Muncie, Indiana. The festival was held from 5-8 p.m. with many vendors lining the street and performers on stage. Muncie OUTreach itself, had a booth at the event, the Founder and Executive Director Laura...
Triton Central HS student dies in Labor Day weekend crash in Shelby Co.
A single-vehicle crash Saturday in Shelby County left a Triton Central High School student dead and another person airlifted to a hospital, officials say.
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
Father, son die in crash after plummeting into creek in Hamilton County
A man and a child died in a fiery crash early Saturday outside Noblesville when they traveled into a prohibited area where a bridge had been removed and plummeted into a creek below, police say.
