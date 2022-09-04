ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IN

speedsport.com

Gustin, Marlar & Wilson Get Eldora Wins

ROSSBURG, Ohio — Before the conclusion of The Dream, drivers who hadn’t won a race at Eldora Speedway had their chance to reach the iconic victory lane stage for the first time. Ryan Gustin, Mike Marlar, and Daulton Wilson each scored $5,000 Chasing the Dream victories, giving them...
ROSSBURG, OH
speedsport.com

Overton Claims $128,000 Dream

ROSSBURG, Ohio — Brandon Overton thought he was destined to finish second Wednesday night during the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway after waiting more than two months to finish the postponed race. As lap 90 clicked off the scoreboard, he was running out of time to...
ROSSBURG, OH
speedsport.com

Finally, Capps Has An Indy Victory

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Capps won for the first time at the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. National at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Monday afternoon. Antron Brown claimed the Top Fuel victory over Brittany Force. Both Capps and Brown are in their first year as owner-drivers in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
geneseorepublic.com

'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals

BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Sports
whatzup.com

Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville

Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, IN
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Agriculture Online

A caretaker of history on a 200-year-old Indiana farm

Every farm has a history, but the story of Arnold farm in Rushville, Indiana, is preserved better than most. From letters, diaries, and photos to a saddlebag medicine kit and furniture, the Arnolds believed in saving every slice of their history. For nearly 75 years, Eleanor Arnold has been discovering and documenting the family’s story that spans seven generations.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

New pickleball courts coming to Fishers

Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety voted Aug. 9 to install six new pickleball courts at Holland Park. Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist said the courts should be open by the end of October. The project will be completed by the Charles C. Brandt construction company and...
FISHERS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Muncie OUTreach hosts its first Pride festival in Canan Commons Park Sept. 3

Sept. 3, 2022, Muncie OUTreach hosted its first Pride festival at Canan Commons Park in downtown Muncie, Indiana. The festival was held from 5-8 p.m. with many vendors lining the street and performers on stage. Muncie OUTreach itself, had a booth at the event, the Founder and Executive Director Laura...
MUNCIE, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

