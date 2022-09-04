“He had 100k on the match,” Saquon Barkley’s EPIC reaction on Serena Williams’ riveting rally in her last match goes VIRAL on Twitter

Read full article on original website
NFL’s First Comedy Show, Hosted by ‘SNL’ Alum Taran Killam, Will Hit Amazon Prime Video Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’
Amazon will bow a new laugh lead-in for its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” NFL games package, enlisting “Saturday Night Live” alum Taran Killam as the host of “The NFL Pile On” — the league’s first official comedy show. “The NFL Pile On” will premiere Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video, airing each Wednesday throughout the NFL season one day before Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage. In the half-hour show, Killam will riff on “funny and unexpected moments” from the across the NFL the week prior, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference zingers, and...
Tua Tagovailoa shares his reaction to being named captain
The Miami Dolphins announced their captains last week, and for the first time in his career, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have that honor. Tagovailoa earned that recognition alongside Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Christian Wilkins, Elandon Roberts, Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. However, head coach Mike McDaniel mentioned that the quarterback received the most votes on the team.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams NFL kickoff: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
The reigning Super Bowl champion LA Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season Thursday against one of the preseason favorites: the Buffalo Bills.
