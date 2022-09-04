ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals play the Tigers after Eaton’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Kansas City Royals (54-79, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-82, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-0); Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Royals +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers after Nate Eaton had four hits on Saturday in a 12-2 win over the Tigers.

Detroit is 50-82 overall and 28-39 at home. The Tigers have a 37-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 22-42 in road games and 54-79 overall. The Royals have a 34-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Royals have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 12 home runs while slugging .350. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with a double, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 20 home runs while slugging .444. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-6, .257 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Royals: 4-5, .278 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (biceps), Eric Haase: day-to-day (abdominal), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic. Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero. “I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.” It was just last year, after Castro signed with the Pirates and climbed every laborious rung on the minor league ladder, that he learned there was nothing to fear. The Pirates were playing the Dodgers and Castro had drawn a fifth-inning walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Moncada 5 for 6 with 2 HR, White Sox blast A’s 14-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its highest-scoring game of the season. It has won seven of its last nine games. “It feels good,” Moncada said through a translator. “It’s fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team.” Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph. “Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy