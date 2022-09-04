ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong

President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Andrew Mills
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Britain Goes Big to Ease Energy Shock, EU Meets on Friday

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies, its new leader Liz Truss said on Thursday in a bid to tackle an energy crisis that has Europe and Russia squaring off in a deepening economic war. European governments are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Says 'Europe Reaping What It Sowed' on Energy Crisis

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Russia is cutting natural gas flows to Europe in retaliation for sanctions, adding that Europe is "reaping what it sowed". Fears in Europe have increased over a potentially bleak winter after Russia announced it was keeping its main gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Qatari#Eu#Michel To Discuss Energy#Reuters#Rrb European Council#Russian#Qatarenergy
US News and World Report

Belarus Plans Law to Revoke Citizenship of Emigre Opponents, Minister Says

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's government is drawing up legislation that would allow it to revoke the citizenship of emigre political opponents who are involved in "extremist" activity, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Belarusians left the ex-Soviet republic of 9.2 million fearing prosecution...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Slovak PM Not Planning Confidence Vote After Losing Partner

(Reuters) - The Slovak government does not plan to seek a confidence vote in parliament after the departure of a coalition partner which cost the centre-right cabinet its parliamentary majority, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday. The EU and NATO country's government, which has been supportive of Ukraine against...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Putin Says Journalist Jailed for 22 Years Shared Secrets With Western Intelligence

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a former journalist who was jailed for 22 years on treason charges had transferred confidential information to Western intelligence agencies. Putin said he would not assess whether the lengthy prison sentence - which human rights lawyers called "unprecedented" in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Mexico Invites Relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country's independence day celebrations next week. Leftist Lopez Obrador said the former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and Jose "Pepe" Mujica, had...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Austria's Turk Proposed to Be Next UN Human Rights Chief

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, a UN document showed. Turk, who now works in Guterres' office as Under Secretary-General for Policy, will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31. The...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy