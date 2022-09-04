Coach O is a legend at LSU. Call it whatever you want (lightning in a bottle, etc.), but the disrespect shown for O on TD is an absolute recency bias. He gave us the greatest team we’ve ever seen. I’m not talking down on BK. I’m just saying O is gone and still O (who is hilarious), and we can simply say ‘thank you!” GEAUX TIGERS!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO