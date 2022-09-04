ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Younger’ Babies: Meet Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster and Their Former Costars’ Children in Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
There’s nothing Liza Miller wouldn’t do for her daughter on Younger — including pretending to be half her age to score a job, and the show’s cast are equally proud of their little ones in real life.

“She’s still just a delight,” Sutton Foster , who starred as Liza on the TV Land comedy, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in June 2019 of her daughter, Emily. “She’s just a remarkable kid. I’m in awe of her every day. … A lot of people have warned me, [saying], ‘It’s not really the twos, it’s the threes.’ She’s very strong-willed so I know that that might come, but right now she’s incredible. She’s, like, a great hang.”

The Bunheads alum and her husband, Ted Griffin , adopted their little girl nearly two years earlier . Foster and Emily have since developed a sweet mother-daughter bond — at home and backstage at Younger .

“We brought both our babies to work a lot,” the Tony Awards winner told Us at the time, referring to costar Hilary Duff , who is a mother of three . “Banks was there a lot and Emily came to visit three or four times a week . Emily would go, ‘Baby Banks! Baby Banks!’ and wanted to hold the baby.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum — who portrayed Kelsey Peters on the seven-season sitcom — shares daughters Banks , born in 2018, and Mae , born in 2021, with husband Matthew Koma . Duff also coparents son Luca , born in 2012, with ex-husband Mike Comrie .

Seeing Banks and Emily play on the set of Younger — which wrapped in June 2021 — as well as portraying an onscreen parent of their own inspired Nico Tortorella (Josh) to start his own family. “They’re like, ‘ If I could breast-feed I would,’” Duff teased to Us in June 2019 .

The Make It Or Break It alum, who wed Bethany C. Meyers in March 2018 , has been candid about trying to expand their brood after watching their character of Josh raise daughter Gemma throughout season 7.

“[Josh] is such a great dude and he likes to take care of the people that are around him and now he has a baby,” Tortorella gushed to Us in 2019. “It’s really been a dream come true working with a baby on set this season.”

Their wishes paid off as the Walking Dead alum and Meyers, who both identify as nonbinary , announced in August 2022 that the fitness trainer was pregnant with the couple’s first child after years of fertility struggles .

“There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived , but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you. Our 🌈 baby is in my belly,” Meyers wrote via Instagram, sharing maternity photos. “For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this news may feel painful. I know some of you may have just had another failed cycle, or found out your pregnancy wasn’t viable, or some other hiccup in this wild game they call trying to conceive. … Permission to mute me, step away or feel all of those feels. I’ve been there too.”

Scroll below to meet the Younger cast’s children:

