In this segment, Lisa and Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about the rare and exotic houseplants that have just arrived at the Garden Center. Learn which plants they received and that you will only find at Watters. Learn also if snails and slugs will eat the fruit and the leaves of your tomato plants, why javelina keep digging up the lawn, and if your maple tree is turning color too soon.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO