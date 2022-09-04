Read full article on original website
Best Arizona Motorcyclists Weekend Travel
Arizona is the ideal place for motorcycle travel. From scenic highways, various terrain, and unforgettable destinations, the Grand Canyon State leaves little to be desired. Coming up this September 16th-17th for motorcycle, rock, and fun-having enthusiasts is Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally. A spectacle in the heart of Arizona, Thunder...
Prescott Badgers Football, New Phoenix Flights, Prescott News, Anxiety & Depression, Prescott Valley Job Fair | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Yavapai County Fair, Prescott, Prescott Valley News, Badgers Football, Volunteer Opportunities – September 7th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover volunteering this weekend in Prescott, Thunder Valley Rally, Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Badgers football, Yavapai County Fair, and more. Buckle up and...
Tumbledown House at Prescott’s YCPAC on Sept 17
Join on Saturday night, September 17 at 7 p.m. when the amazingly versatile and former Prescott-area band Tumbledown House cuts loose at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Clever stories told in song. A six-piece band, with an up-tempo feel that can carry you to the Jazz Age on the trill of a clarinet, bounce you back to folk-rock with a twanging guitar, and conjure a Big Band feel on a singer’s purr.
Prescott Valley Communications Manager to Speak at 9/11 Ceremony
Former Prescott Newspapers Editor of Non-Daily Publications Heidi Dahms Foster will speak this year at Prescott Valley’s annual Patriot Day program. Dahms Foster is a New Yorker who came West as a young child. She was the editor of the Prescott Valley Tribune on 9/11/2001, and as the terrorist attacks reverberated around the world, she wrote many of the stories about the impact on this small community 2,400 miles away.
Chino Valley Ace Hardware Hosts Sally Davis Cancer Fundraiser
On September 10th head over to the Chino Valley Ace Hardware for a fundraiser to support long-time resident Sally Davis. Sally was recently diagnosed with cancer and as a loving part of the community, Chino Valley has stepped up to give back and show her support. Chino Valley Ace Hardware will host a raffle, bbq, and bake sale to help raise money for Sally Davis and her cancer treatment.
Rare and Exotic Houseplants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about the rare and exotic houseplants that have just arrived at the Garden Center. Learn which plants they received and that you will only find at Watters. Learn also if snails and slugs will eat the fruit and the leaves of your tomato plants, why javelina keep digging up the lawn, and if your maple tree is turning color too soon.
Endurocross Returns to Findlay Toyota Center
The toughest sport on two wheels is returning to Prescott Valley – the AMA EnduroCross series is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center for Round 4 of their six-round series on October 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM. This year’s series is packing a punch with track changes, new classes,...
Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
Free Gardening Classes at Watters Garden Center
Watters Garden Center in Prescott, Arizona is excited to announce its September Gardening Classes. The classes are offered for free and take place every Saturday morning in September at 9:30 am. September 10 @ 9:30 am – Climbers & Covers in Landscape. Vines climb quickly up fence posts, pergolas,...
Plan Your Trip to Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally – Music, Bikes, and More
Nestled in the heart of Arizona, Cottonwood provides the ideal escape from the desert heat and mountain peaks. Surrounded by Sedona’s red rocks and Mingus Mountain’s lush vistas, Cottonwood is host to wineries, eateries, and fun year-round. Settle here for the ideal weekend trip and check out Cottonwood’s famous Thunder Valley Rally Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th, as they rock into their 21st year!
theprescotttimes.com
Time for a Cool Change
Soft-rock icons ‘The Little River Band’ light up YCPAC, September 24. With summer gently fading and autumn on its heels, YCPAC invites you to spend an evening with cherished melodies and blended voices that open a door into the very best of 70’s era pop rock. Share a little “Reminiscing” with The Little River Band, performing Saturday night, September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
fox10phoenix.com
Yavapai County woman Whitney Collins disappears on Sept. 4 during morning walk
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The search continues for a missing Yavapai County woman after authorities say she never came back home from her morning walk on Sunday, Sept. 4. Whitney Collins, 30, was walking on Friendly Pines Road early in the morning before her disappearance. "We've not found any new...
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
fox10phoenix.com
Yavapai County woman Whitney Collins found after going missing on a morning walk
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for a missing Yavapai County woman after authorities say she never came back home from her morning walk on Sunday, Sept. 4 has ended after she was found safe two days later. Whitney Collins, 30, was walking on Friendly Pines Road early in the...
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 6th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
Prescott Valley Seeks Public Water Input
The Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water. The Town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation, and the state regulatory environment under which the Town operates.
Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, and the Planning & Zoning Commission. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
