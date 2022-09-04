ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

OBR Analytics: Carolina Panthers Game Preview

To quote soft-rocker Barry Manilow (no I didn’t raid his wardrobe): “Looks like we made it!” The Cleveland Browns season opener is finally upon us after an offseason for the ages. On Sunday afternoon, the Browns will face off against the Carolina Panthers in a matchup that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Vols commit Cameron Seldon to play in Polynesian Bowl

Cameron Seldon gave a lot of thought to playing in the Polynesian Bowl, and what it would mean to he and his family. From the experience of playing alongside like talent to the opportunity to visit Hawaii, it was too much to pass up. So the Tennessee commit and No....
NFL
247Sports

Former Huskers on NFL rosters as the 2022 regular season begins

The NFL regular season gets underway on Thursday night with the Bills and Rams squaring off. A number of former Husker players will be making their NFL debuts, while others learned last week that they have a spot on practice rosters with a chance to impress teams with the hope of getting added to a 53-man roster down the road.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/8: Managing Games, Languid Tortoises, and the Art of Un-Hype

The Cleveland Browns are going about this Baker Mayfield thing all wrong. Take it from me, Mr. Reverse Psychology. There’s a whole section of stories below about the Browns being relatively blasé about facing ex-starter Baker Mayfield down in Carolina this Sunday. The logic, I guess, is to avoid giving Mayfield and the Panthers any bulletin board material which will fire them up against the Browns. Clickbaity sites are trying desperately to find some shade in anything the Browns are saying, but, you know, good luck to them on that. Browns are coming at this with the emotional intensity of a particularly languid tortoise.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert

Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's Ohio State recruiting visit

One of the most notable names on the college basketball recruiting market, Bronny James -- the son of NBA legend LeBron James -- recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, spending last weekend on the sidelines watching the Buckeyes' football season opener with Notre Dame. While on the visit, Bronny took some pictures sporting an Ohio State basketball jersey.
COLUMBUS, OH
Variety

NFL’s First Comedy Show, Hosted by ‘SNL’ Alum Taran Killam, Will Hit Amazon Prime Video Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon will bow a new laugh lead-in for its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” NFL games package, enlisting “Saturday Night Live” alum Taran Killam as the host of “The NFL Pile On” — the league’s first official comedy show. “The NFL Pile On” will premiere Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video, airing each Wednesday throughout the NFL season one day before Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage. In the half-hour show, Killam will riff on “funny and unexpected moments” from the across the NFL the week prior, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference zingers, and...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Senior defensive end Jordan Davis grateful to be back

The wait for the 2022 season opener finally ended last Saturday when Mississippi State dispatched of Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium. Concerning senior Jordan Davis, that wait must have seemed like an eternity. The Bulldog defensive end returned to action last weekend, his first game to play in two years...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough out multiple weeks with shoulder injury

As previously reported for VIP subscribers by Inside The Red Raiders, Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss at least the next two games of the season, head coach Joey McGuire confirmed. Shough suffered a shoulder injury during last weekend’s season opener that will result in missing games against No. 24 Houston and No. 13 NC State on the road.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

The best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Pittsburgh week

Tennessee plays its first big game of the season at Pittsburgh on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Vols face the 17th-ranked Panthers in a rematch of a 41-34 Pittsburgh win in Neyland Stadium last season. Ahead of the matchup, “Vol Calls,” the weekly call-in radio show during which Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answers questions from fans both over the phone and on location at Calhoun’s On The River, was back on its usual Wednesday night. This week’s show featured one returning caller and a long-time regular making his 2022 debut.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

247Sports

