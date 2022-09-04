Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OBR Analytics: Carolina Panthers Game Preview
To quote soft-rocker Barry Manilow (no I didn’t raid his wardrobe): “Looks like we made it!” The Cleveland Browns season opener is finally upon us after an offseason for the ages. On Sunday afternoon, the Browns will face off against the Carolina Panthers in a matchup that...
Vols commit Cameron Seldon to play in Polynesian Bowl
Cameron Seldon gave a lot of thought to playing in the Polynesian Bowl, and what it would mean to he and his family. From the experience of playing alongside like talent to the opportunity to visit Hawaii, it was too much to pass up. So the Tennessee commit and No....
Former Huskers on NFL rosters as the 2022 regular season begins
The NFL regular season gets underway on Thursday night with the Bills and Rams squaring off. A number of former Husker players will be making their NFL debuts, while others learned last week that they have a spot on practice rosters with a chance to impress teams with the hope of getting added to a 53-man roster down the road.
Why the Only Chief You Really Want on Your Fantasy Team Is Patrick Mahomes
With Patrick Mahomes (mostly) throwing him the football over the past five seasons, speedster Tyreek Hill averaged 125 targets, 83.6 catches, 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns per season. Those numbers, clearly, are elite. Unfortunately for Chiefs fans (or possibly fortunately considering his off-field issues), Hill is now a member of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/8: Managing Games, Languid Tortoises, and the Art of Un-Hype
The Cleveland Browns are going about this Baker Mayfield thing all wrong. Take it from me, Mr. Reverse Psychology. There’s a whole section of stories below about the Browns being relatively blasé about facing ex-starter Baker Mayfield down in Carolina this Sunday. The logic, I guess, is to avoid giving Mayfield and the Panthers any bulletin board material which will fire them up against the Browns. Clickbaity sites are trying desperately to find some shade in anything the Browns are saying, but, you know, good luck to them on that. Browns are coming at this with the emotional intensity of a particularly languid tortoise.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Time to Schein: The New York Jets are a DISASTER
Adam Schein discusses what lies ahead for the New York Jets as Joe Flacco steps up to the plate due to Zach Wilson suffering from an injury.
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert
Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's Ohio State recruiting visit
One of the most notable names on the college basketball recruiting market, Bronny James -- the son of NBA legend LeBron James -- recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, spending last weekend on the sidelines watching the Buckeyes' football season opener with Notre Dame. While on the visit, Bronny took some pictures sporting an Ohio State basketball jersey.
Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson starter is coming
247Sports' Brandon Marcello thinks freshman Cade Klubnik will soon replace DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson's starting quarterback, and explains why that's not necessarily a knock on Uiagalelei's talent.
NFL 'Noles Regular Season Week 1 Schedule: FSU Football players on NFL rosters entering the regular season
Here is a look at the Week 1 NFL schedule for former Florida State standouts:. Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. on NBC) Rams: RB Cam Akers, DE Keir Thomas, CB Jalen Ramsey. Sunday. New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. on FOX) Saints: QB Jameis Winston,...
NFL’s First Comedy Show, Hosted by ‘SNL’ Alum Taran Killam, Will Hit Amazon Prime Video Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’
Amazon will bow a new laugh lead-in for its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” NFL games package, enlisting “Saturday Night Live” alum Taran Killam as the host of “The NFL Pile On” — the league’s first official comedy show. “The NFL Pile On” will premiere Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video, airing each Wednesday throughout the NFL season one day before Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage. In the half-hour show, Killam will riff on “funny and unexpected moments” from the across the NFL the week prior, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference zingers, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vision and Contact Balance: A look at what makes Frank Gore Jr. a dangerous runner
With the Miami Hurricanes hosting Southern Miss this week, the UM defense will be tasked with containing Frank Gore Jr., the son of the former UM great and one of the most productive backs in NFL history. Gore (5-8, 195) is one of the top running backs at the Group...
WATCH: Senior defensive end Jordan Davis grateful to be back
The wait for the 2022 season opener finally ended last Saturday when Mississippi State dispatched of Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium. Concerning senior Jordan Davis, that wait must have seemed like an eternity. The Bulldog defensive end returned to action last weekend, his first game to play in two years...
247Sports
Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough out multiple weeks with shoulder injury
As previously reported for VIP subscribers by Inside The Red Raiders, Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss at least the next two games of the season, head coach Joey McGuire confirmed. Shough suffered a shoulder injury during last weekend’s season opener that will result in missing games against No. 24 Houston and No. 13 NC State on the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Future Buckeyes excel led by Raiola, Mathews, Rodgers, Moore, Montgomery, Tate, Rogers and Inniss
After every weekend during the football season Bucknuts wraps up the weekend that was in high school football focusing on those who will continue their careers playing for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have 20 commitments total for their 2023 recruiting class and one for each of their 2024 and 2025...
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Texas game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
The best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Pittsburgh week
Tennessee plays its first big game of the season at Pittsburgh on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Vols face the 17th-ranked Panthers in a rematch of a 41-34 Pittsburgh win in Neyland Stadium last season. Ahead of the matchup, “Vol Calls,” the weekly call-in radio show during which Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answers questions from fans both over the phone and on location at Calhoun’s On The River, was back on its usual Wednesday night. This week’s show featured one returning caller and a long-time regular making his 2022 debut.
BM5: Kurelic and Porter on red carpet success | Crystal Balls rolling towards Columbus
Ohio State's goals this past weekend: 1.) Beat Notre Dame; 2.) Look good doing it, especially on defense. Mission accomplished and that mattered to the star-studded group of recruits in attendance. Key defensive targets highlighted the group and our Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter are here to break it all...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0