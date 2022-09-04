Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Prentice Controls in win over Abbotsford Volleyball
Prentice defeated Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Volleyball, 25-16, 25-20, 26-28, 25-16. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Season Preview. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Schedule. Zilfi Aliu (3rd in conference scoring), WVC all conference. Dalton Peterson, WVC all conference. Ethan Hafenbredl, WVC all conference. Ben Klingforth, WVC all conference. Aiden Dunn, WVC all conference. Ben Weidman, WVC all...
onfocus.news
Columbus Soccer Manhandles Bowler/Gresham
02:35 Grant Olson (unassisted) 04:22 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 06:47 Charlie Moore (Grant Olson) 10:36 Ezra Duda (unassisted) Ezra’s first career goal. 21:07 Grant Olson (Ezra Duda) 23:08 Mira Torbey (unassisted) 32:36 Grant Olson (unassisted) 35:53 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 38:13 Jaden Garneau (Alex Edwards) Jaden’s first career goal. Lucas...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Swept in First Conference Loss
22-25, 24-26, 25-27 Kills: Angelina Rees – 9 Reese Grimm- 6 Assists: Brooke Grossman – 11 Vanessa Pelot- 7 Digs: Reese Grimm- 13 Kaylee Jacobson – 11 We played horrible on our side of the net…over 25 unforced errors in three close games. Lack of focus and energy cost us the first conference match of the year. Hopefully we can correct some thing Thursday at Greenwood before more conference play next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Mosinee Soccer Falls to Pulaski
Edgewood Field, Mosinee. The weather was warm, but Pulaski came in hot and left with a 3-0 victory over Mosinee. Pulaski used crisp passes, and the occasional long-ball to get themselves in a position to take shots, but Keaton read the play well, and caught everything that was shot at him. AN unfortunate break in the 8th minute led to a goal for Zachary Valeria. Mosinee answer with a counter by Caden Schmimrler pushing hard up the middle, then dropping a pass to Jaeger Dhein. Jaeger put on a hard shot, but the keeper was able to make the save. Later in the half Pulaski tried the left side of the Mosinee defense, and got just enough of a break to pull off a shot, and a shot curled in just inside the far right post. Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch made several save to keep Mosinee in the game, with one especially stout save on a shot from in the box. Right before half got another tally, making the score Pulaski 3, Mosinee 0 at halftime.
onfocus.news
Medford Raiders Cross Country Season Preview
Coaching staff: Sherry Meyer and Stephen Reynolds MASH Cross Country Program. Key Returners: Meredith Richter junior, Brooke Rudolph senior, Ella Daniels junior, Ella Dassow junior. Boys: Tanner Hraby junior, Lucas Borman senior, Nick Steliga. junior, Logan Gubser junior, and Josh Clark senior. key newcomers: Esmeralda Anderson, freshman, Riley Clark sophomore,...
onfocus.news
Merrill Swimmers Outscore Medford
The Merrill girls defeated Medford, 93-77. Olivia Pajtash(Merrill) 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle. Bailee Sommer(Merrill) 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle. Megan Miles(Merrill) 100 backstroke(tie), 100 butterfly. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Rhinelander Hodags Girls Swimming Schedule
Swimming and Diving: Girls Varsity Fall 2022 Schedule. Game 08-18-22 5:00PM Merrill Away vs. Merrill, Black River Falls, DC Everest, Ladysmith, Lakeland Union High School, Marshfield, Rice Lake, Stevens Point Area, Tomahawk, Wausau West MARC (Merrill Area Recreation Center) Meet 08-24-22 2:00PM Colby Away vs. Colby, Antigo, Black River Falls,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Obituary for Richard Berger
Richard “Dick” E. Berger, 73, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Terrace in Stratford. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Chad Anderson will officiate.
onfocus.news
Letter to the Editor: The Value of Credit Unions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Submitted – Credit unions have been a pillar of Wisconsin communities since 1923, when City of Milwaukee employees gathered to start the first credit union, Prime Financial Credit Union, which still operates today and will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary. While Wisconsin’s credit unions represent only 20% of the financial services market in the state, we positively impact the lives of our members and our communities in significant ways that benefit all Wisconsinites.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Raymond Newmier
Raymond E. Newmier, 103 1/2, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield where visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hewitt and serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Weigel, Terry Schultz, and Mark Meyers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
onfocus.news
Historical Society Pays Tribute to Jan Thomas
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – North Wood County Historical Society (NWCHS) paid tribute to Jan Thomas, a longtime member of the group who passed away on August 29. Thomas is known as an involved community member who was especially dedicated to history and her faith. NWCHS posted the following:. “Remembering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim to Speak at Next Moms for Liberty Chapter Meeting
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Ryan Petty will speak at the next Moms For Liberty Wood County chapter meeting on September 12 at 6:30pm in Marshfield. Petty lost his daughter Alaina in the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s day 2018. Alaina was one of 17 students and teachers killed. Since the tragedy that took their daughter, Ryan and his wife Kelly have been actively involved in the public policy arena as advocates for improving school safety, through early identification, and intervention of potential threats.
onfocus.news
Public Works to Consider Speed Humps on West 17th
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – City Engineer Tom Turchi is scheduled to present at Tuesday’s Board of Public Works meeting in response to speeding concerns on West 17th Street. A five year crash review revealed three reportable crashes. 2018/7/11 – Sideswipe with a parked vehicle. 2018/4/3 – Single...
onfocus.news
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
Comments / 0