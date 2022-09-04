Read full article on original website
247Sports
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
Two starters no longer listed on Kansas State’s depth chart ahead of Missouri game
It looks like Kansas State will be without at least two starters this week.
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State remains RV in AP Poll
The week two college football polls have been released, and Kansas State remains unranked. The Wildcats did receive 18 points in the AP poll, an increase of four votes, after Saturday’s 34-0 win over South Dakota; they’d be ranked 34th if the poll worked that way. But the four points they gained with the media are counteracted by the four points K-State lost on the coaches’ ballots, which is unfortunate since the K-State had four points in the preseason coaches’ poll.
K-State offensive lineman ruled out for the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday. “Sometimes the cruelest things happen to the best kids,” Klieman said. Poitier went down with an injury in the second quarter in game one against South Dakota. […]
KVOE
Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest
Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
WIBW
San Antonio man hospitalized after truck hits tree along Kansas highway
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A San Antonio man is recovering in a Geary Co. hospital after he lost control of his pickup and hit a tree along a Kansas highway. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activities Summary indicates that around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57 with reports of an injury crash.
How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today
KANSAS (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas when […]
WIBW
Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
WIBW
Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
midwestwanderer.com
10 Fascinating Facts About Wild Bill Hickok
Before this summer, I knew little about Wild Bill Hickok. Then, within just a few weeks, we visited three places within Kansas and Illinois that all shared Hickok stories—quite a coincidence. I learned several fascinating facts about him. Here are some of them:. Wild Bill Hickok Featured at These...
WIBW
TSA Precheck RV to roll into Capital City in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The TSA Precheck RV will roll into the Capital City in September to help Topekans get through airport security with ease. AAA says the Capital City will get a special visit in September from an RV not designed for camping but designed to help residents clear airport security more quickly.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas teacher receives $95,000 after refusing to use student’s preferred name and pronouns
Attorneys for Pamela Ricard say the teacher’s First Amendment rights were violated when she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns. A Kansas school district has agreed to pay $95,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns, according to her lawyers.
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
KVOE
Medical issue apparently at root of three-vehicle wreck near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural
Three vehicles, a utility pole and a business were ultimately part of a crash near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural on Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire went to the intersection shortly before 3 pm, finding a pickup, an SUV crashed into a light pole and a car backed up against TP Jewelry and Pawn.
KVOE
Designs by Sharon owner passes away
Longtime local florist Sharon Ewing has passed away. Ewing passed away Monday, according to family members. She started Designs by Sharon in downtown Emporia in 1993 and had 45 years of florist experience at the time of her death. Service arrangements are pending.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
