Mississippi State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Local 4 News at 11 — Sept. 7, 2022 | Detroit News

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation.
DETROIT, MI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting

Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Cartersville deputy chief caught in Florida sting

Florida deputies said an undercover human trafficking sting led to the arrest of a local deputy chief of police. Deputy Chief Jason …
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News

Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
VIRGINIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Severe storms moving through North Texas | Dallas News

First Alert Weather Update: CBS 11 meteorologist Dominic Brown is tracking storms moving through our area. A Severe ….
DALLAS, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West

In Southern California, a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and...
ENVIRONMENT
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration

Rainbow fentanyl has made it's way to Northeast Ohio. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy —...
STOCKTON, CA

