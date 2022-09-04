ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen news – live: Royal family rushes to be by monarch’s side amid health fears

Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening to travel to see the Queen.The monarch, 96, pulled...
Reuters

'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color

Sept 7 (Reuters) - After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the “racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” that some of their castmates of color face daily.
SPY

Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

We know what you’re thinking. “SPY, Squid Game was so last year.” Squid Game is also one of the most popular TV series of all time, and the majority of Squid Game-related costumes sold out in seconds last year, alright? So, because many of us couldn’t dress as our favorite characters last year, we plan to rock some Squid Game costumes this year. While anticipation builds daily for Season 2 after being renewed by Netflix, we think Halloween 2022 will be a lot like Halloween 2021. Meaning, yes — Squid Game costumes galore. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits,...
Variety

CBS Launches a New Performers with Disabilities Talent Initiative, Tied to Upcoming TV Season

CBS is expanding its representation and inclusion programs to launch a new “CBS Performers with Disabilities Talent Initiative.” The plan, which starts with the upcoming 2022-2023 TV season, is to make sure the Eye network’s programming includes “meaningful representation and inclusion for all underrepresented groups, including performers with disabilities in series regular, guest star or co-starring roles in current series and pilots, playing characters specifically written with a disability as well as roles that do not specify one.” The new initiative comes following the 2019 Ruderman Family Foundation campaign to increase the audition opportunities for performers with disabilities and improve the...
The Associated Press

Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, has joined the organization at the Promoter-level. Bitmovin will collaborate with Alliance members to promote the development of open web media experiences and accelerate the delivery of royalty-free, open web media standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005271/en/ Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media (Graphic: Business Wire)
