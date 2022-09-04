Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's family rush to side of ailing monarch
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.
Queen news – live: Royal family rushes to be by monarch’s side amid health fears
Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening to travel to see the Queen.The monarch, 96, pulled...
'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color
Sept 7 (Reuters) - After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the “racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” that some of their castmates of color face daily.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
BBC One overrides programming with blanket news of Queen’s health
Broadcaster cut short Bargain Hunt with Buckingham Palace statement and will continue News Special until at least News at Six
DoorDash customer says delivery driver ate his chicken wings, left surprising note in bag
(NEXSTAR) – A Wingstop customer in California claims his DoorDash driver ate all the food he ordered and delivered a bag containing the discarded chicken bones — along with a note of apology, of sorts. Damien ‘Suede’ Sanders, who goes by Funny Mane Suede on social media, first...
Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them
We know what you’re thinking. “SPY, Squid Game was so last year.” Squid Game is also one of the most popular TV series of all time, and the majority of Squid Game-related costumes sold out in seconds last year, alright? So, because many of us couldn’t dress as our favorite characters last year, we plan to rock some Squid Game costumes this year. While anticipation builds daily for Season 2 after being renewed by Netflix, we think Halloween 2022 will be a lot like Halloween 2021. Meaning, yes — Squid Game costumes galore. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits,...
These 4 streaming services are likely to survive, says former Disney CEO: 'There will be haves and have nots'
Bob Iger thinks that Netflix, Disney+, and more have an advantage in the streaming race, but not all of them will last.
CBS Launches a New Performers with Disabilities Talent Initiative, Tied to Upcoming TV Season
CBS is expanding its representation and inclusion programs to launch a new “CBS Performers with Disabilities Talent Initiative.” The plan, which starts with the upcoming 2022-2023 TV season, is to make sure the Eye network’s programming includes “meaningful representation and inclusion for all underrepresented groups, including performers with disabilities in series regular, guest star or co-starring roles in current series and pilots, playing characters specifically written with a disability as well as roles that do not specify one.” The new initiative comes following the 2019 Ruderman Family Foundation campaign to increase the audition opportunities for performers with disabilities and improve the...
Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, has joined the organization at the Promoter-level. Bitmovin will collaborate with Alliance members to promote the development of open web media experiences and accelerate the delivery of royalty-free, open web media standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005271/en/ Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media (Graphic: Business Wire)
