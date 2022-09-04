Read full article on original website
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
DoorDash customer says delivery driver ate his chicken wings, left surprising note in bag
(NEXSTAR) – A Wingstop customer in California claims his DoorDash driver ate all the food he ordered and delivered a bag containing the discarded chicken bones — along with a note of apology, of sorts. Damien ‘Suede’ Sanders, who goes by Funny Mane Suede on social media, first...
