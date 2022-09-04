ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinmatters.org

Town of Franklin: Official Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22

Official results for the MA state primary held Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022 for the Town of Franklin have been certified by Town Clerk Nancy Danello. The PDF of the Official results can be found online -> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y9IoUmhymrgGmJxtp98G4K7k81aFLFkb/view?usp=sharing. Or on the Town of Franklin page -> https://www.franklinma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6896/f/news/certified_state_primary_results_9-6-2022.pdf.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
FRANKLIN, MA
wgbh.org

Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard

If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, MA
City
Marshfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Franklin, MA
Government
Franklin, MA
Elections
franklinmatters.org

Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
FRANKLIN, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)

I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
BEVERLY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Tax Exemptions#Real Property#Election Local#The Hydrant Paint
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
franklinmatters.org

St. Mary's St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk Saturday, October 15, 2022

Blessing for the Walk will be at 9:00 AM on the Town Common, registration at 8:00 AM Participants can Collect donations and Walk with us or donate online at https://www.fopwalk.org/eventlisting/eventdetail/?eventid=2750. All money raised stays in Franklin, to assist anyone in need of help. Put your feeling of compassion into action.
FRANKLIN, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy