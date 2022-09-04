ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn

For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, MA
Society
State
New Mexico State
City
Franklin, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
103.7 WCYY

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)

Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there’s a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Great Pumpkin#Localevent#The Pumpkins Are Coming#St John S Church#St John#Navajo#The Navajo Nation
GoLocalProv

“Support the Arts By Drinking Beer” - Mega Beer Fest in Northern RI

The Stadium Theatre is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29. “A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NECN

Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet

It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
WESTON, MA
Boston

The oldest house in Sagamore hits the market

The three-bedroom home dates to 1690 and has three bedrooms and a windmill tower. Dating to 1690, 31 Crowell Road was the first house built in the Bourne’s Sagamore village, according to historic documents. Later, it became Crowell Farm, which included a mill added to the main house around 1902.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy