Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin: Unofficial Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22 (audio)
-------------- We are now producing this in collaboration with Franklin.TV and Franklin Public Radio (wfpr.fm) or 102.9 on the Franklin area radio dial. This podcast is my public service effort for Franklin but we can't do. it alone. We can always use your help. How can you help?. If you...
franklinmatters.org
State Primary Election - all 9 Franklin precincts vote at Franklin High School
The voting opened this morning at 6 AM and will close at 8 PM today. All 9 precincts vote at Franklin High School. The Franklin unofficial results will be shared as soon as they are available from Nancy Danello, Franklin Town Clerk. Information on the State Primary can be found...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural District: #artshappenhere - Cultural Festival has a full schedule for the Main Stage
Summer is behind us, the rain has ended for now and it looks like a great weekend for the 2nd Franklin Community Unity Cultural Festival. Food trucks, beer & wine garden, artisan vendors, non-profit alley, and entertainment all afternoon on the Main Stage all in and around the Town Common.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Cancer in people under 50 "has dramatically increased," study finds
BOSTON - A new study conducted by Boston researchers says cases of early onset cancers in adults under 50 years old have "dramatically increased around the world."The study done by Brigham and Women's Hospital says the "drastic rise" began around 1990."We found that this risk is increasing with each generation," Brigham physician-scientist Dr. Shuji Ogino said. "For instance, people born in 1960 experienced higher cancer risk before they turn 50 than people born in 1950 and we predict that this risk level will continue to climb in successive generations." The study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology analyzed data on...
Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)
Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
I-95, Route 10 reopen after massive flooding
A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Northern RI and the West Bay. The entire area remains under a Flood Watch.
franklinmatters.org
Hockomock League Football: 2022 Kelley-Rex Division Preview - Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Kelly-Rex Division football teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full divisional outlook below. FRANKLIN. 2021 Record: 10-1 (Kelley-Rex division champions) Coach: Eian Bain. Key/Returning Players: Jase Lyons, Sr., QB/S; Luke Davis, Sr., WR/CB; Grayson...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Boys Soccer Preview - Franklin
2021 Record: 11-5-4 Head Coach: Fran Bositis. Franklin will be looking to replicate its success from last year after the Panthers came just three points shy of the division title and earned a win in the state tournament. The Panthers didn’t graduate a huge senior class but they did lose...
franklinmatters.org
Hockomock Volleyball: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Lacerda
TAYLOR LACERDA, JUNIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin has won four straight league titles (sharing the last three with King Philip) and Lacerda is one of the players that the Panthers will be leaning on this fall to make it five in a row. As a sophomore, Lacerda emerged as Franklin’s top threat on the outside with her strong leap and great vision to find a hole in the opposing defense. She finished with 188 kills in 2021, but also added 258 digs and 34 aces, showing that she was more than just a dynamic hitter. Lacerda’s quickness and athleticism will get the chance to shine this season, as Franklin will have a few starting spots that need to be filled with new faces. The Panthers will continue to target league titles and hopefully, another deep tournament run and Lacerda’s continued growth on the outside will be a crucial component to their success this season.
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Volleyball Preview: Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full Hockomock League outlook below. 2021 Record: 18-2 (Kelley-Rex co-champion) 2021 Finish: Reached Div. 1 Final Four. Coach: Samantha Redmond. Although Franklin only graduated a small number...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock Football: Players to Watch on Offense - FHS' Davis
LUKE DAVIS, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state last year but one of the only skill players back this year is senior Luke Davis. Although his stats weren’t among the league leaders, he was a vital piece to Franklin’s passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Jared Arone. Now Davis will be one of the Panthers’ primary pass catchers and among the most seasoned receivers in the league. He will also be working with a new quarterback as Jase Lyons takes over. We’ve seen Davis line up all over the field in the past two seasons, going over the middle from the slot or taking corners one-on-one down the sideline. Wherever he lines up this year, he will be a handful for opposing defenses and someone they will certainly need to game plan for. If he gets single coverage on the outside, you can expect him to win a lot of those battles.
