LUKE DAVIS, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state last year but one of the only skill players back this year is senior Luke Davis. Although his stats weren’t among the league leaders, he was a vital piece to Franklin’s passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Jared Arone. Now Davis will be one of the Panthers’ primary pass catchers and among the most seasoned receivers in the league. He will also be working with a new quarterback as Jase Lyons takes over. We’ve seen Davis line up all over the field in the past two seasons, going over the middle from the slot or taking corners one-on-one down the sideline. Wherever he lines up this year, he will be a handful for opposing defenses and someone they will certainly need to game plan for. If he gets single coverage on the outside, you can expect him to win a lot of those battles.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO