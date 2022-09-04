Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural Festival: parking map for Sat, Sep 10
Please note there won't be parking available ON the common this year. While we know this is a hardship, we have prioritized our handicapped parking spaces this year and are using all of Union Street for these. (And the amazing FOOD TRUCKS will fill up all of Main Street!). Please...
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin: Official Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22
Official results for the MA state primary held Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022 for the Town of Franklin have been certified by Town Clerk Nancy Danello. The PDF of the Official results can be found online -> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y9IoUmhymrgGmJxtp98G4K7k81aFLFkb/view?usp=sharing. Or on the Town of Franklin page -> https://www.franklinma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6896/f/news/certified_state_primary_results_9-6-2022.pdf.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural District: #artshappenhere - Cultural Festival has a full schedule for the Main Stage
Summer is behind us, the rain has ended for now and it looks like a great weekend for the 2nd Franklin Community Unity Cultural Festival. Food trucks, beer & wine garden, artisan vendors, non-profit alley, and entertainment all afternoon on the Main Stage all in and around the Town Common.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklinmatters.org
St. Mary's St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk Saturday, October 15, 2022
Blessing for the Walk will be at 9:00 AM on the Town Common, registration at 8:00 AM Participants can Collect donations and Walk with us or donate online at https://www.fopwalk.org/eventlisting/eventdetail/?eventid=2750. All money raised stays in Franklin, to assist anyone in need of help. Put your feeling of compassion into action.
franklinmatters.org
FHS volleyball and boys soccer post wins on Weds; golf team posts 2 wins
HockomockSports.com posted the results of Hockomock League competition on Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022. We share the FHS results here and provide the link to the full set below. – Connor Brown had a dream start to his senior season, scoring both goals for the Panthers and putting in a strong performance all game long. Junior Andrew O’Neill registered an assist on the second goal for the Panthers.
franklinmatters.org
Hockomock League Football: 2022 Kelley-Rex Division Preview - Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Kelly-Rex Division football teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full divisional outlook below. FRANKLIN. 2021 Record: 10-1 (Kelley-Rex division champions) Coach: Eian Bain. Key/Returning Players: Jase Lyons, Sr., QB/S; Luke Davis, Sr., WR/CB; Grayson...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Volleyball Preview: Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full Hockomock League outlook below. 2021 Record: 18-2 (Kelley-Rex co-champion) 2021 Finish: Reached Div. 1 Final Four. Coach: Samantha Redmond. Although Franklin only graduated a small number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Boys Soccer Preview - Franklin
2021 Record: 11-5-4 Head Coach: Fran Bositis. Franklin will be looking to replicate its success from last year after the Panthers came just three points shy of the division title and earned a win in the state tournament. The Panthers didn’t graduate a huge senior class but they did lose...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock Football: Players to Watch on Offense - FHS' Davis
LUKE DAVIS, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state last year but one of the only skill players back this year is senior Luke Davis. Although his stats weren’t among the league leaders, he was a vital piece to Franklin’s passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Jared Arone. Now Davis will be one of the Panthers’ primary pass catchers and among the most seasoned receivers in the league. He will also be working with a new quarterback as Jase Lyons takes over. We’ve seen Davis line up all over the field in the past two seasons, going over the middle from the slot or taking corners one-on-one down the sideline. Wherever he lines up this year, he will be a handful for opposing defenses and someone they will certainly need to game plan for. If he gets single coverage on the outside, you can expect him to win a lot of those battles.
Comments / 0