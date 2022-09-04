ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Town of Franklin: Official Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22

Official results for the MA state primary held Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022 for the Town of Franklin have been certified by Town Clerk Nancy Danello. The PDF of the Official results can be found online -> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y9IoUmhymrgGmJxtp98G4K7k81aFLFkb/view?usp=sharing. Or on the Town of Franklin page -> https://www.franklinma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6896/f/news/certified_state_primary_results_9-6-2022.pdf.
"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
Franklin Cultural Festival: parking map for Sat, Sep 10

Please note there won't be parking available ON the common this year. While we know this is a hardship, we have prioritized our handicapped parking spaces this year and are using all of Union Street for these. (And the amazing FOOD TRUCKS will fill up all of Main Street!). Please...
commonwealthmagazine.org

In DA, sheriff races, reformers seek change from inside

DISTRICT ATTORNEYS and sheriffs are traditional “law and order” positions, inhabited by officials often viewed as tough on crime. These jobs are elected, but incumbents, particularly DAs, have often sailed easily to reelection – and sometimes chosen their successors – with little public attention. That has changed in recent years, as a growing number of liberal-leaning reformers have run for these positions, and progressive groups have begun organizing around them, as a way of changing the criminal justice system from the inside. That is evident in the current election cycle, where several reformer candidates are running, generating growing public interest.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Charge against Jette dropped

A charge of domestic abuse against Milton School Superintendent James Jette was dismissed in Stoughton District Court on Aug. 29 after the alleged victim refused to cooperate with the prosecution. Norfolk County District Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered the case dismissed for want of prosecution. His ruling came after Assistant...
MILTON, MA
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way

Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH

