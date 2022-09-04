Read full article on original website
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin: Official Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22
Official results for the MA state primary held Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022 for the Town of Franklin have been certified by Town Clerk Nancy Danello. The PDF of the Official results can be found online -> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y9IoUmhymrgGmJxtp98G4K7k81aFLFkb/view?usp=sharing. Or on the Town of Franklin page -> https://www.franklinma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6896/f/news/certified_state_primary_results_9-6-2022.pdf.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran #mayorkoch #sethmoulton #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A dogged reporter at the Boston tabloid...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural Festival: parking map for Sat, Sep 10
Please note there won't be parking available ON the common this year. While we know this is a hardship, we have prioritized our handicapped parking spaces this year and are using all of Union Street for these. (And the amazing FOOD TRUCKS will fill up all of Main Street!). Please...
commonwealthmagazine.org
In DA, sheriff races, reformers seek change from inside
DISTRICT ATTORNEYS and sheriffs are traditional “law and order” positions, inhabited by officials often viewed as tough on crime. These jobs are elected, but incumbents, particularly DAs, have often sailed easily to reelection – and sometimes chosen their successors – with little public attention. That has changed in recent years, as a growing number of liberal-leaning reformers have run for these positions, and progressive groups have begun organizing around them, as a way of changing the criminal justice system from the inside. That is evident in the current election cycle, where several reformer candidates are running, generating growing public interest.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
miltontimes.com
Charge against Jette dropped
A charge of domestic abuse against Milton School Superintendent James Jette was dismissed in Stoughton District Court on Aug. 29 after the alleged victim refused to cooperate with the prosecution. Norfolk County District Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered the case dismissed for want of prosecution. His ruling came after Assistant...
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
New Bedford School Committee Member Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have confirmed that recently elected School Committee member Ross Grace Jr. was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said Grace is set to be arraigned at the Third District Court on Tuesday morning on...
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
american-rails.com
Grafton & Upton Railroad Company
The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way
Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
