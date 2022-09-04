Read full article on original website
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural District: #artshappenhere - Cultural Festival has a full schedule for the Main Stage
Summer is behind us, the rain has ended for now and it looks like a great weekend for the 2nd Franklin Community Unity Cultural Festival. Food trucks, beer & wine garden, artisan vendors, non-profit alley, and entertainment all afternoon on the Main Stage all in and around the Town Common.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
franklinmatters.org
St. Mary's St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk Saturday, October 15, 2022
Blessing for the Walk will be at 9:00 AM on the Town Common, registration at 8:00 AM Participants can Collect donations and Walk with us or donate online at https://www.fopwalk.org/eventlisting/eventdetail/?eventid=2750. All money raised stays in Franklin, to assist anyone in need of help. Put your feeling of compassion into action.
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin: Unofficial Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22 (audio)
-------------- We are now producing this in collaboration with Franklin.TV and Franklin Public Radio (wfpr.fm) or 102.9 on the Franklin area radio dial. This podcast is my public service effort for Franklin but we can't do. it alone. We can always use your help. How can you help?. If you...
franklinmatters.org
State Primary Election - all 9 Franklin precincts vote at Franklin High School
The voting opened this morning at 6 AM and will close at 8 PM today. All 9 precincts vote at Franklin High School. The Franklin unofficial results will be shared as soon as they are available from Nancy Danello, Franklin Town Clerk. Information on the State Primary can be found...
franklinmatters.org
Hockomock Volleyball: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Lacerda
TAYLOR LACERDA, JUNIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin has won four straight league titles (sharing the last three with King Philip) and Lacerda is one of the players that the Panthers will be leaning on this fall to make it five in a row. As a sophomore, Lacerda emerged as Franklin’s top threat on the outside with her strong leap and great vision to find a hole in the opposing defense. She finished with 188 kills in 2021, but also added 258 digs and 34 aces, showing that she was more than just a dynamic hitter. Lacerda’s quickness and athleticism will get the chance to shine this season, as Franklin will have a few starting spots that need to be filled with new faces. The Panthers will continue to target league titles and hopefully, another deep tournament run and Lacerda’s continued growth on the outside will be a crucial component to their success this season.
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Boys Soccer Preview - Franklin
2021 Record: 11-5-4 Head Coach: Fran Bositis. Franklin will be looking to replicate its success from last year after the Panthers came just three points shy of the division title and earned a win in the state tournament. The Panthers didn’t graduate a huge senior class but they did lose...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock League Volleyball Preview: Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full Hockomock League outlook below. 2021 Record: 18-2 (Kelley-Rex co-champion) 2021 Finish: Reached Div. 1 Final Four. Coach: Samantha Redmond. Although Franklin only graduated a small number...
franklinmatters.org
2022 Hockomock Football: Players to Watch on Offense - FHS' Davis
LUKE DAVIS, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state last year but one of the only skill players back this year is senior Luke Davis. Although his stats weren’t among the league leaders, he was a vital piece to Franklin’s passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Jared Arone. Now Davis will be one of the Panthers’ primary pass catchers and among the most seasoned receivers in the league. He will also be working with a new quarterback as Jase Lyons takes over. We’ve seen Davis line up all over the field in the past two seasons, going over the middle from the slot or taking corners one-on-one down the sideline. Wherever he lines up this year, he will be a handful for opposing defenses and someone they will certainly need to game plan for. If he gets single coverage on the outside, you can expect him to win a lot of those battles.
franklinmatters.org
Hockomock Field Hockey: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Carney, Downing
KAITLYN CARNEY, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin is coming off a dominant, historic season and Carney was the driving force behind the Panthers winning a third straight league title and reaching their first state semifinal. The reigning HockomockSports.com Player of the Year led the league in scoring for the second straight season, and the 55 goals she accounted for (37 goals and 18 assists) was more than all but two other teams. Carney is known for her intensity in the midfield, tracking back to win possession and then turning it instantly into attack. Her physicality is tough for teams to match and she has a powerful shot that makes her a threat anywhere in the circle. With strong stick skills to get past defenders and the vision to get the ball to her teammates around the cage, Carney draws the attention of all opposing defenders and opens up space for the rest of the team to attack. Franklin will be eyeing another Kelley-Rex title and another deep tournament run and Carney will again be the engine in the Panthers midfield to push the team forward.
