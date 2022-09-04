KAITLYN CARNEY, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin is coming off a dominant, historic season and Carney was the driving force behind the Panthers winning a third straight league title and reaching their first state semifinal. The reigning HockomockSports.com Player of the Year led the league in scoring for the second straight season, and the 55 goals she accounted for (37 goals and 18 assists) was more than all but two other teams. Carney is known for her intensity in the midfield, tracking back to win possession and then turning it instantly into attack. Her physicality is tough for teams to match and she has a powerful shot that makes her a threat anywhere in the circle. With strong stick skills to get past defenders and the vision to get the ball to her teammates around the cage, Carney draws the attention of all opposing defenders and opens up space for the rest of the team to attack. Franklin will be eyeing another Kelley-Rex title and another deep tournament run and Carney will again be the engine in the Panthers midfield to push the team forward.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO