Town of Franklin: Official Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22
Official results for the MA state primary held Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022 for the Town of Franklin have been certified by Town Clerk Nancy Danello. The PDF of the Official results can be found online -> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y9IoUmhymrgGmJxtp98G4K7k81aFLFkb/view?usp=sharing. Or on the Town of Franklin page -> https://www.franklinma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6896/f/news/certified_state_primary_results_9-6-2022.pdf.
Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full Hockomock League outlook below. 2021 Record: 18-2 (Kelley-Rex co-champion) 2021 Finish: Reached Div. 1 Final Four. Coach: Samantha Redmond. Although Franklin only graduated a small number...
Franklin Cultural District: #artshappenhere - Cultural Festival has a full schedule for the Main Stage
Summer is behind us, the rain has ended for now and it looks like a great weekend for the 2nd Franklin Community Unity Cultural Festival. Food trucks, beer & wine garden, artisan vendors, non-profit alley, and entertainment all afternoon on the Main Stage all in and around the Town Common.
Hockomock League Football: 2022 Kelley-Rex Division Preview - Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Kelly-Rex Division football teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full divisional outlook below. FRANKLIN. 2021 Record: 10-1 (Kelley-Rex division champions) Coach: Eian Bain. Key/Returning Players: Jase Lyons, Sr., QB/S; Luke Davis, Sr., WR/CB; Grayson...
2022 Hockomock League Boys Soccer Preview - Franklin
2021 Record: 11-5-4 Head Coach: Fran Bositis. Franklin will be looking to replicate its success from last year after the Panthers came just three points shy of the division title and earned a win in the state tournament. The Panthers didn’t graduate a huge senior class but they did lose...
Hockomock Volleyball: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Lacerda
TAYLOR LACERDA, JUNIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin has won four straight league titles (sharing the last three with King Philip) and Lacerda is one of the players that the Panthers will be leaning on this fall to make it five in a row. As a sophomore, Lacerda emerged as Franklin’s top threat on the outside with her strong leap and great vision to find a hole in the opposing defense. She finished with 188 kills in 2021, but also added 258 digs and 34 aces, showing that she was more than just a dynamic hitter. Lacerda’s quickness and athleticism will get the chance to shine this season, as Franklin will have a few starting spots that need to be filled with new faces. The Panthers will continue to target league titles and hopefully, another deep tournament run and Lacerda’s continued growth on the outside will be a crucial component to their success this season.
2022 Hockomock Football: Players to Watch on Offense - FHS' Davis
LUKE DAVIS, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state last year but one of the only skill players back this year is senior Luke Davis. Although his stats weren’t among the league leaders, he was a vital piece to Franklin’s passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Jared Arone. Now Davis will be one of the Panthers’ primary pass catchers and among the most seasoned receivers in the league. He will also be working with a new quarterback as Jase Lyons takes over. We’ve seen Davis line up all over the field in the past two seasons, going over the middle from the slot or taking corners one-on-one down the sideline. Wherever he lines up this year, he will be a handful for opposing defenses and someone they will certainly need to game plan for. If he gets single coverage on the outside, you can expect him to win a lot of those battles.
