Ware Mechanical weather: Flash flood warning for parts of Chattooga, Floyd. More rain today; high of 83.

The latest:

Rome has received close to a half-inch of rain through 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Please see our separate post for more on the flood threat.

The forecast:

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.