sungazette.news
Ribbon-cutting inaugurates new Vienna police HQ
Vienna officials made it official on Sept. 2, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the town’s new $14 million police headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. Although officers won’t move in for another few weeks, the air at the event was one of celebration. “For the first...
sungazette.news
Open house set for teen center in Vienna
The Vienna town government’s Club Phoenix Teen Center will hold an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center, located at the Vienna Community Center. “Parents, families and friends can explore the space and the programs that await local teens in their free time . . . in this safe and structured environment,” town officials said.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Despite the surrender of Italy, the Sun’s editor is discounting the likelihood that the war in Europe will be over by Christmas. September 11, 1958:. •• Federal funding would be lost if Virginia officials opt to close public...
sungazette.news
CARE packages from Arlington dispatched to namesake ship
Sailors and Marines aboard the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington recently received CARE packages – totaling more than 500 pounds – due to a local effort. The initiative was conceived by the USS Arlington Community Alliance, which has supported the ship and its personnel since its commissioning nearly a decade ago.
sungazette.news
Letter: Enough with the sidewalks in Vienna
Editor: My family has been residing in Vienna since 1994, and we oppose the proposed construction of further sidewalks in the town. Sidewalk construction has already sacrificed too much of the green fields, flowers, shrubs and trees that attracted us to Vienna. More sidewalks are NOT necessary, nor are theu an important amenity for residents.
sungazette.news
High point for 2022 Arlington home sales seems to have passed
The median single-family home-sales price in Arlington at the end of the year is expected to be about 9 percent lower than in the heat of summer, as the market continues to rebound to normal seasonality after COVID. In their recently released mid-year forecast, the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors...
sungazette.news
‘Missing Middle’ dominates first County Board debate of season
Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
sungazette.news
ArtsFairfax bestows grants on 40+ organizations
ArtsFairfax has announced more than $430,000 in operating-support grants to 44 non-profit arts and culture organizations. The grants provide “significant investment in the local arts economy, empowering a broad spectrum of Fairfax cultural organizations to become more resilient, stable and poised for growth,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax, a non-profit organization that operates in conjunction with the Fairfax County government.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Langley takes on Fairfax
Langley High School’s varsity football team took on Fairfax Sept. 2, 2022, in non-district action, falling 38-7 to drop the squad’s record to 1-2. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
sungazette.news
Editorial: Start thinking about Election Day (2023, that is)
The arrival of Labor Day brings with it the unofficial end of summer and the equally unofficial start of election season. In Fairfax County, the 2022 campaign season is likely to be a snoozer. All that’s really being contested in the vicinity are the three U.S. House of Representatives’ districts, and while it appears as if Republicans have found themselves candidates of a higher caliber than in recent years, the end result is preordained: Democrats Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly will be headed back to Congress. Whether they’re in the majority or minority remains to be seen, as both political parties at the national level are doing their darndest to alienate voters by failing to offer them competent, responsive government.
sungazette.news
Oakton football team wins big again; McLean falls
The Oakton Cougars (2-0) blanked their second straight opponent, defeating the visiting W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 35-0, in a non-district high-school football game Sept. 1. Oakton gained 308 total yards (276 passing) in the win and threw four first-quarter touchdown passes. No other stats from the game were provided by the Oakton team.
