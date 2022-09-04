Read full article on original website
'Ruse' burglars steal jewelry from home after distracting owners: sheriff
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has released images of men wanted for a “ruse burglary” that occurred last week in unincorporated New Trier Township.
Police Release Photos of Suspects in Violent Attempted Robbery, Fatal Stabbing in Loop
Police are still searching for the suspects believed to be responsible for a violent armed robbery and fatal stabbing late Tuesday in Chicago's Loop neighborhood. The deadly stabbing, which police say took place just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, occurred in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, not far from the Chicago Board of Trade.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
41-year-old man dead after stabbing in The Loop; police release images of suspects
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in The Loop. Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. The man may have been homeless.Police late Wednesday released surveillance images of two suspects. One was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a baseball hat, blue jeans, and dark shoes. The other was wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes, and possibly had his arm in a white cast or wrap.This was the second deadly stabbing downtown in as many weeks.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.
CTA guard punched by offender who crashes stolen rideshare car: report
A CTA security guard was reportedly punched this morning at the Thompson Center his attacker tried to steal a ride-share vehicle outside. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat
Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
hometownnewsnow.com
Funeral Home Owner Arrested
(La Porte, IN) - The owner of a local funeral home could see some time in jail. Casmir Pulaski is charged with Class B misdemeanor battery. According to court documents, he allegedly made physical contact with a female funeral director on August 29 at his Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory on Johnson Road, just off U.S. 35.
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
Bicyclist killed in crash with Burbank police vehicle on Central Avenue
A bicyclist has died in a crash involving a Burbank police vehicle Monday morning, police said.
2 bodies found in Highland Park apartment; person in custody
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man is in custody after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Highland Park. According to city officials, emergency crews responded to a wellness check at an apartment in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road Wednesday at around 10 a.m. Officers noticed blood under the door and […]
3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
Boy, 16, charged with four armed carjackings in Roseland on same day in August 2021
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking four people at gunpoint in Roseland on the same day last year.Chicago Police said the boy was arrested by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. He is charged in four carjackings on Aug. 16, 2021:· a 29-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 500 block of West 109th Street;· a 21-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in the first block of West 109th Street;· a 28-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 400 block of East 110th Street;· and a 75-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue.The boy faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated assault.Police said the boy made his first appearance in Juvenile Court on Tuesday. Further court information was not immediately available.
Residents upset about rash of car thefts, vandalism in broad daylight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police about a string of car thefts.Police are asking some residents in the Douglas neighborhood to be on high alert after 13 cars were broken into. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke residents about the concern. "It was broken on this side." Vince Reeves has lived at the Dearborn Home Apartments for six years and this is the first time his vehicle was vandalized."It cost me $600 to have a side window replaced. I had to go through insurance. It was a $500 deductible plus $100 to install the window." His SUV was broken in April,...
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side
Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery and carjacking crew pistol-whipped victims, fired shots during Monday morning spree in Logan Square, Avondale
Chicago police are investigating a string of brazen and violent daylight robberies that unfolded in Logan Square and Avondale on Monday morning. The offenders pistol-whipped victims in two robberies and fired shots while carjacking a third victim, police said. The crimes are similar to a robbery pattern that CPD warned...
Bicyclist dead after accident involving police car in Burbank
BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed this week in a deadly accident involving a police vehicle in southwest suburban Burbank.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the accident happened around 10:30 am. Monday at 77th Street and Central Avenue. The scene is just steps from St. Laurence High School, and the speed limit on the streets where the accident happened is 20 mph when children are present.But since it was Labor Day, students were out at the time of the accident.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman who died in the accident as Denise Blidy,...
Two found dead in Highland Park apartment
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Rd. saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody.The person of interest – Barry Goldberg, 45 – was charged with two counts of first-degree...
