CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking four people at gunpoint in Roseland on the same day last year.Chicago Police said the boy was arrested by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. He is charged in four carjackings on Aug. 16, 2021:· a 29-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 500 block of West 109th Street;· a 21-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in the first block of West 109th Street;· a 28-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 400 block of East 110th Street;· and a 75-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue.The boy faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated assault.Police said the boy made his first appearance in Juvenile Court on Tuesday. Further court information was not immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO