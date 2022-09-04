ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports' Brady Quinn ranks Bills' Josh Allen as third-best QB in NFL

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former NFL quarterback turned CBS Sports analyst Brady Quinn ranked Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the third-best quarterback in the league.

“I think the world of this young man,” Quinn said.

But Allen has gotten plenty of similar, if not better, praise this offseason. Why only No. 3? For Quinn, it comes down to the relationship that unfolds between Allen and his new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“There is a feeling-out process there,” Quinn said.

Regardless, third is a great spot for the Bills QB.

For those curious, here’s Quinn’s full top-five list:

  • 5. Bengals’ Joe Burrow
  • 4. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
  • 3. Bills’ Josh Allen
  • 2. Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
  • 1. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

Additionally, check out Quinn’s full analysis on Allen below:

