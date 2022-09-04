ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
ASPEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try

Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View

If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
OURAY, CO
KKTV

Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US

By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado

Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's why it's so hazy in Colorado right now

Those in the mountains in recent days have likely noticed a haze floating around in Colorado's skies. According to mapping from AirNow.gov, this haze appears to be from smoke that is traveling into Colorado from many fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, particularly those in Idaho and Montana. Mapping shows that smoke is currently the worst in northern Colorado, though this can change quickly with changes in air movement.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

