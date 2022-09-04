Read full article on original website
Will the World Hopscotch Record be Broken in Colorado Soon?
How often have you found yourself thumbing through a copy of Guinness World Records and thought to yourself, "I could do that"?. Well, for some Coloradans, that could become a reality soon as a group of people is organizing what they hope to be the completion of the world's longest hopscotch game very soon.
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Concrete Contractors
My Grand Junction, Colorado home is in desperate need of concrete work. At times like these, the wise thing to do is reach out to you via social media for your recommendations. A few days ago a post went out on Facebook, "I'm needing concrete work done on the front...
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View
If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
KKTV
Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Former Grand Junction School Now Home of Elegant Wine Bar
A former historical schoolhouse in Grand Junction has found new life as a downtown hotspot with several new attractions. At the corner of 7th and grand is the former site of the Lowell Schoolhouse which has now been transformed into several new developments, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar. The...
The Rut is on the Way: Watch Two Bull Moose Spar in Silverton Colorado
*clears throat, begins Game of Thrones impression* The rut is coming. You might be thinking: "The rut? What?" Don't worry — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has your back. According to the agency, the rut is the breeding season for animals like elk, deer, and moose. The moose's rut...
Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US
By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World-class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find that...
5 Epic Road Trips In Colorado To Check Out For Fall Scenery
Sure, it's still scorching hot outside but fall is fast approaching and now is a good time to plan some really fun and breathtaking trips if you're looking to see some stunning fall colors and fully appreciate all that Colorado has to offer. Fall is the time of year when...
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado
A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself. Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in...
Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado
Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
Here's why it's so hazy in Colorado right now
Those in the mountains in recent days have likely noticed a haze floating around in Colorado's skies. According to mapping from AirNow.gov, this haze appears to be from smoke that is traveling into Colorado from many fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, particularly those in Idaho and Montana. Mapping shows that smoke is currently the worst in northern Colorado, though this can change quickly with changes in air movement.
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
