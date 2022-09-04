ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
