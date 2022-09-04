ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog

A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chris Kaba's mother: 'My heart is broken'

The mother and father of 24-year-old Chris Kaba - who was shot dead by police in south London - have accused the Metropolitan Police of racism. Chris Kaba was killed in a residential street in Streatham Hill on Monday night following a police chase. The police watchdog, the IOPC, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derby taxi driver helps prevent passenger being defrauded

A taxi driver's chance conversation with a passenger led to him realising she was about to become a fraud victim. Nayyer Iqbal Bhatti, 52, from Derby, was asked by his female passenger - who he believes was about 80 - to drive to a bank 15 miles (24km) away. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daniel Hay: Criminal investigation into former gynaecologist launched

Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into medical procedures conducted by a former consultant gynaecologist. Derbyshire Police said the inquiry into Daniel Hay followed reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under his care. The force says the "complex" investigation is in its early stages. A spokesperson said: "It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend

A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincolnshire: Mum of workman killed on site 'devastated' at sentence

The mother of an 18-year-old workman who was killed on a housing site said the sentence handed to two construction firms over his death is "not justice". Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van on 13 July 2018.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says

A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bedfordshire Police apologise to Potton man, 81, for arrest injuries

A police force has apologised to an 81-year-old man who was injured while being arrested after an officer "mistakenly" went to his address and looked through his window. Police said Malcolm Emery initially approached them with a wooden implement outside his home in Potton, Bedfordshire, at 05:00 BST on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal

A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
ACCIDENTS

